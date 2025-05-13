Dolphins 'Quietly' Made Offer To Eagles Champion
Although the first big wave of free agency has come and gone in the National Football League offseason, that doesn't mean that there isn't solid talent still available on the open market.
For example, former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas still is available after starting 15 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2024. It was reported on Tuesday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Douglas was set to visit with the Seattle Seahawks.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared on Tuesday that Douglas also "quietly visited" the Miami Dolphins last week and was made an offer but obviously a deal didn't get done.
"Per source, Rasul Douglas quietly visited Dolphins headquarters last week," Jackson said. Miami made an offer but the sides did not come to terms. He's visiting Seattle today; to be determined if he signs there. Miami's inquiry into veteran corners continues."
Douglas is among a handful of veteran cornerbacks still available. Outside of Douglas, a few other corners still available are James Bradberry, Stephon Gilmore, Kendall Fuller, and Asante Samuel Jr. among others.
He spent three seasons in Philadelphia after being selected in the third round of the 2017 National Football League Draft. He was a part of the Super Bowl LII-winning squad and has also spent time throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and the Bills.
It's clear that he has interest on the open market and it will be interesting to see how things shake out.