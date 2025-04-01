Dominant Dozen: Eagles Defense Improved Once Rookie Became Starter
It wasn’t a coincidence that the Eagles' defense soared when a rookie stepped into the starting lineup. Until Cooper DeJean was inserted as the starting slot cornerback, Philadelphia’s defense had allowed an average of 32 points per game in going 2-2 to begin the season.
After defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put him into the starting lineup, the Eagles' defense rose to the second-best scoring unit in the NFL. They won 10 straight games to set a new franchise record for consecutive victories and allowed just 15.1 points per game in that 10-game run.
There were other factors for that remarkable stretch, but DeJean’s presence is one.
His season, which culminated in a storybook play in Super Bowl LIX, landed him fifth on our most “Dominant Dozen” players from 2024 with 15 points.
Eagles on SI reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen compiled independent lists of the 12 most impactful Eagles during their Super Bowl LIX-winning season, with No. 1 being awarded 12 points, down to the 12th man earning one point.
Ther was a wide disparity between DeJean on the ballots of Kracz and McMullen. Kracz had DeJean third on his list; McMullen eighth.
The list so far:
6) Lane Johnson (14 points)
7) Quinyon Mitchell (10)
8) A.J. Brown (9, wins tiebreaker)
9) Nakobe Dean (9)
10) Jordan Mailata (7)
11) Cam Jurgens (4)
12) DeVonta Smith (3)
Others receiving votes who just missed the list were Nolan Smith and Darius Slay.
DeJean’s most memorable moment from the season, of course, was his 38-yard pick-6 off Patrick Mahomes, who had quarterbacked the Chiefs to two straight Super Bowl victories and three overall.
The interception was DeJean’s first of his career. It was his first touchdown. The interception and touchdown came on his 22nd birthday and on the biggest stage the NFL has to offer.
He ended his regular season with 50 tackles, a half-sack, and six passes defensed. In the playoffs,, he made 18 tackles, with the interception and four passes defended. It all added up to DeJean being one of five finalists for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a top-five ranking on our “Dominant Dozen” list.
