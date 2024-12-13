Eagles $1.12 Million LB 'Making It Easy' For Philly To Cut Ties
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into a very important contest this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are Super Bowl contenders this season, so the matchup will be a good way for the Eagles to try to match up. It also has been a long week for the Eagles with a lot of unnecessary drama so seeing how the team responds also will be important.
All in all, it should be a big game and the Eagles have just four left in the regular season. It's crazy how fast the season has gone and soon enough the offseason will be here. Once that happens, the Eagles will have some decisions to make.
FanSided's Sayre Bedinger made a list of three players "making it easy" for the Eagles to not bring back in 2025 and had linebacker Oren Burks on their list.
"Zack Baun of the (New Orleans Saints) and Oren Burks of the (San Francisco 49ers) came in to compete with Nakobe Dean and others for starting jobs in Philly, and the Eagles found an absolute gem in 2024 free agency with Zack Baunm," Bedinger said. "Baun has been the team's leading tackler this year and Dean has been able to stay healthy and productive alongside him.
"Oren Burks has been limited in his overall role and with Philly finding a long-term piece potentially in Baun, there's no reason to bring Burks back into the fold in 2025 unless they feel like his special teams contributions are non-negotiable. And to his credit, he has played 77 percent of the special teams snaps for Philly in 2024, but as far as the defense is concerned, they won't be needing to beg Burks to come back, by any means."
Burks is making just over $1.12 million this year and will be a free agent after the season. This seems like a safe bet.
