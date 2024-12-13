UNC Coach Bill Belichick Raves About Eagles' Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a completely different position than they were in last year.
Philadelphia was 10-1 to begin the 2023 season but finished the season 11-6 overall. The Eagles lost five of their last six regular-season games and were upset in the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.
The Eagles currently are 11-2 on the season and look like a different team. Sure, their record is similar to what it was last year at this point, but the Eagles are different. It certainly helps to have Saquon Barkley on the team now but the defense is significantly better.
Philadelphia has won nine straight games and has allowed just 15.33 points per game over that stretch. The Eagles' defense has shined and 23-year-old defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been a big reason why. He's been a game-breaker and new University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill head coach Bill Belichick had some high praise for him.
"They do a great job of being aggressive, playing with good pad level, and controlling the line of scrimmage," Belichick said. "I think the big difference between the defensive line this year and the defensive line last year is their conditioning. They play hard. Jalen Carter can play every play.
If a legendary coach like Belichick is noticing what Carter is doing then he certainly is doing something right. Philadelphia certainly has a budding young star on its hands.
