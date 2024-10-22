Eagles $10 Million Pro Bowler Predicted To Sign With Dolphins
There will be plenty of transactions across the National Football League over the next few weeks.
The 2024 National Football League draft is just a few weeks away. It will pass on Nov. 5, and there surely will be plenty of moves made before it. Will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a trade before the deadline? If they can continue to trend in the right direction, it wouldn't be shocking to see the franchise make a move.
What's next for the Eagles? Philadelphia is in a good spot and has won two straight games. The Eagles are 4-2 on the season and will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Things are looking up for the Eagles, but there will be plenty of decisions for the team to make. The most pressing will be about the trade deadline, but there will be others as well. Bleacher Report's scouting department put together a list of each team's biggest needs and ways to fix them right now, next offseason in free agency, and in the draft. Bleacher Report predicted that Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat will end up signing with the Miami Dolphins next offseason in free agency.
"2025 Free Agency: EDGE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The combination of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb has the ability to take the Dolphins' defense to a higher level when they are both healthy. The problem is that hasn't happened very often since the Dolphins traded for Chubb. Fortunately, Emmanuel Ogbah has been able to pick up the slack when either of them (or both) are out.
"Ogbah is a 2025 free agent and is starting to get up there in age. Targeting a slightly younger veteran like Josh Sweat would bolster their edge-rusher group while getting younger."
Sweat has three sacks on the season so far in six games. He is just 27 years old and is on a one-year, $10 million deal. Will he re-sign with the Eagles next offseason? It's too early to know.
