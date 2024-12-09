Eagles $2.75 Million Starter Predicted To Dump Philly For Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles made handful of great moves heading into the 2024 National Football League season.
The biggest move of this past offseason for the Eagles certainly was signing former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley. He is having a historic season and even has a chance to top 2,000 rushing yards and maybe even break the single-season rushing yards record.
Clearly, bringing Barkley to town was a fantastic move by the front office. They made other great moves that have gone more under the radar. One that has worked out for Philadelphia was signing former New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton to bolster the offensive line.
He has started 12 games for the Eagles this season and has appeared in 86 percent of the offensive snaps in games played while logging just four penalties. Becton has been very good for the Eagles and has a 76 Pro Football Focus grade to go along with a 76.4 run-blocking grade while allowing just three sacks.
Becton is playing at a discount as he landed just a $2.75 million deal with the Eagles over one year. He will enter free agency and surely land a larger deal after the season. Hopefully, it will end up being with the Eagles but any team looking for offensive line help could make sense for him.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted he will land with the Giants in free agency.
"2025 Free Agency: G Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "New York will likely be welcoming a new quarterback this offseason, but the offense will have a hole to fill in the trenches. Greg Van Roten is only on a one-year deal and turns 35 years old in February.
"Becton's career got off to a rough start with the Jets, but he's bounced back with a strong campaign in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, the 25-year-old has earned a (76) grade overall and has only surrendered 19 pressures through Week 13.
Once the season ends, keep an eye on Becton. He should have a healthy market after a great year.
