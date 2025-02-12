Eagles 2018 Draft Class Gets A Ring, And What A Class It Was For Howie Roseman
They were the first draft class to arrive after the Eagles won their last Super Bowl. They saw the ring presentation, watched the banner get raised at Lincoln Financial Field, and heard all the talk about their new teammates being world champions for the first time in Eagles history.
General manager Howie Roseman's 2018 draft class was so good, that four of the five are still on the roster, and the fifth - offensive lineman Matt Pryor - was a starter with the Chicago Bears this past season.
Roseman has had some exemplary drafts in the past several years but the 2018 class can be awarded an A-plus. It was the first building block for two Super Bowl appearances, stamping their seven years in Philly with a 40-22 championship over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
They will get their rings just like the team before they got here did.
Here’s a look at the four from 2018.
Dallas Goedert. The tight end came in the second round after the Eagles traded out of the No. 32 pick to No. 49, where they nabbed the South Dakota State product. Brent Celek retired after the Super Bowl, and Goedert was paired with Zach Ertz.
Goedert is signed for one more season, but an injury history probably means he won’t get extended beyond that. He had two catches for 27 yards in Super Bowl LIX in 62 snaps (84 percent). In the Eagles four postseason games this season, he led the team in receiving yards with 215 on 17 catches.
Avonte Maddox. During the week, safety coach Joe Kasper said Maddox – the 125th player taken overall in 2018 - would be a fine coach someday when his playing days are over. His Eagles playing days might be after he returned late in free agency last spring on a one-year deal.
If it is, he should be remembered not just for the long time he spent with the Eagles, showing the versatility to play slot corner and safety, but for the big play in the Super Bowl, breaking up a fourth-down pass attempt to DeAndre Hopkins near midfield. On the next play, Jalen Hurts stuck a dagger in KC with a 46-yard touchdown strike to DeVonta Smith for a 31-0 lead with 2:40 to play in the third quarter.
Josh Sweat. You could have made a case for the defensive end – selected 130 overall - to be named the game’s MVP. He had a career-high 2.5 sacks and racked up endless QB pressures while making six tackles. If this was his last game with the Eagles – and it probably was – he went out with an unforgettable performance.
Jordan Mailata. He learned to play the game from scratch at 21, growing into one of the game’s best left tackles and the first Australian player to win a Super Bowl. He was the 233rd player drafted overall and is locked down through the 2028 season. He and Landon Dickerson were the only two Eagles to play 100 percent of the snaps. Even after the game became a rout, they stayed in the game.
“Everything has just been 1,000 miles an hour,” he said afterward. “It’s hard to explain how I’m feeling. I thought I was going to be bawling my eyes out. Something that stuck out - me and Landon finishing the game out, it was kind of hard to not relax.
“I think we owed them that much, Landon and I. We owed them that much to stay focused and stay engaged in the game. It was hard for me to let my emotions come about because I had to suppress them. So, what you see is what you get right now. Probably, when the cameras turn off and I go into that locker room, I might cry.”
Soon, we will find out what the 2025 draft class brings, and how that group might someday help deliver another Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.
