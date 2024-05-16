Eagles 2024 Schedule: 18 Weeks, 18 Things To Know
PHILADELPHIA - The 2024 NFL schedule was buttoned-up Wednesday with the dates and times for the Eagles’ opponents locked in barring a flex by the league down the road.
Here’s one thing you should know about each game.
Week 1, Friday, Sept. 6, 8:20 p.m. vs. Green Bay in São Paulo, Brazil
-This will be the sixth time in franchise history that the Eagles have opened their season against the Packers, something that generally hasn’t been good news for Philadelphia. The Eagles are 1-5 in season openers vs the Pack. The last one, however, was in 2010 during Aaron Rodgers’ first career start, a 27-20 Green Bay victory at Lincoln Financial Field. The good news is that the only current Eagles player around for that loss was Brandon Graham so it likely won't be weighing on too many hearts and minds.
Week 2, Monday, Sept. 16, 8:15 p.m. vs. Atlanta
-If healthy Kirk Cousins should be a good litmus test for the Eagles’ passing defense, which finished 30th in the NFL last season. The former starter in Washington and Minnesota, Cousins has thrown for 300-plus passing yards six times and has tossed three or more touchdowns five times in 11 games against the Eagles.
Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. at New Orleans
-This will be the Eagles’ first game in the Superdome since losing in the divisional round of the playoffs after the 2018 season, the official end to Philadelphia’s attempt to go back-to-back after winning Super Bowl LII the year prior.
Week 4, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. at Tampa Bay
-This will be the Eagles’ third visit to Raymond James Stadium in 12 months. Philadelphia won in Week 3 of the 2023 regular season before losing the far more important wild card rematch in January. This time Devin White, the No. 5 overall pick by the Bucs in 2019, will change sides as the penciled-in starting weakside LB for Philadelphia.
Week 5 - Bye Week
-The Eagles are 25-10 all-time coming off of bye weeks. Andy Reid gets most of that credit at 13-1 but Nick Sirianni is perfect in a small sample size at 3-0.
Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. vs. Cleveland
-The Browns don’t visit often but they have yet to win at Lincoln Financial Field (0-2). The franchise won plenty at the other Eagles’ home field over the years and leads the all-time series 32-17-1.
Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. at New York Giants
-Saquon Barkley’s return visit to MetLife Stadium will be emotional for the former Giants star and Big Blue's fan base. Barkley is likely hoping his luck changes with his uniform. The Eagles were 8-2 against the Giants with Barkley on the field.
Week 8, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:25 p.m. at Cincinnati
-The Eagles have never won a football game in Cincinnati, going 0-3 in the old Riverfront Stadium and 0-1-1 in their rare visits to what's now known as Paycor Stadium.
Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 3, 8:20 p.m. vs. Jacksonville
-This will be Doug Pederson’s second trip back to Lincoln Financial Field with the Jaguars. The Eagles beat Jacksonville, 29-21, in the 2022 season, rallying from a 14-point first-quarter deficit in poor weather.
Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. at Dallas
-AT&T Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Eagles in recent seasons. Philadelphia has lost its last six games at Jerry’s Palace just outside Dallas by an average of 16.5 points per game.
Week 11, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m. vs. Washington
-The owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, who play across the street from Lincoln Financial Field at Wells Fargo Center, is Josh Harris, the majority owner of the Commanders. Awkward.
Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m. at LA Rams
-The Eagles have topped the Rams all three times the two teams have played in Los Angeles since the franchise returned from St. Louis, including a 23-14 Week 5 win in 2023.
Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:25 p.m. at Baltimore
-Long-time Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was a highly-regarded Eagles’ assistant before getting the Ravens job. The veteran coach has beaten his old organization three of the four times he’s coached against them.
Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. vs. Carolina
-There’s not much history between these two teams but the 2004 NFC Championship Game, a 14-3 Panthers win at the Linc, will always be a sore spot for Eagles fans.
Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh
-The Steelers may have six Super Bowl wins but they haven’t won in Philadelphia since 1965, a 10-game skid over nearly 60 years.
Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. at Washington
-The Eagles are 6-1 over their last seven visits to FedEx Field and Philadelphia fans usually take over the NFL’s worst stadium.
Week 17, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. vs. Dallas
-The Eagles have handled the Cowboys more often than not recently at Lincoln Financial Field, winning four of the past five. The only loss over that span, a 51-26 drubbing by the Cowboys, came when Philadelphia was resting its starters before the playoffs after the 2021 season.
Week 18, Saturday or Sunday, Jan. 4 or 5 vs. New York Giants
-This will be the third consecutive season the Eagles and Giants will be meeting in Week 18. Philadelphia hasn’t lost to the Giants on its home turf in over a decade since Chip Kelly’s first season as head coach in 2013.
