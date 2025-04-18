Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Cornerbacks
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles hit the motherlode at cornerback at the top of the 2024 draft, snaring an off-coverage natural at No. 22 overall in Quinyon Mitchell, who ended up being the runner-up to the LA Rams’ Jared Verse for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Coming in No. 4 in that same balloting was No. 40 overall pick Cooper DeJean, who took over as Vic Fangio’s slot corner in Week 5 and was ultimately graded as the best CB in the entire NFL regardless of position, according to Pro Football Focus, something he capped off with by recording a pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
If the story ended there, you might say that it makes it very unlikely that the Eagles would double-down at the top of the draft at the same position this year, yet Howie Roseman's staff has done significant homework at CB.
That’s because the reigning Super Bowl champions lost a lot of defensive snaps in the offseason at the position, most notably by saying goodbye to six-time Pro Bowl selection Darius Slay due to salary-cap constraints.
The Eagles also lost CB3 Isaiah Rodgers in free agency for an opportunity to start in Minnesota, and versatile backup Avonte Maddox, who handled the slot work until DeJean was ready and ultimately finished as the dime back.
The next man up outside the numbers is third-year pro Kelee Ringo, with veteran free-agent signing Adoree’ Jackson in as an insurance policy.
The Eagles have kept Eli Ricks around for two seasons because of his ball skills, and this might be his last opportunity to carve out a role.
Three players who spent time on the practice squad last season are also back to compete, including veteran slot option Parry Nickerson. The speedy A.J. Woods, also as a potential inside depth, and the lengthy Tariq Castro-Fields as the CB5 outside the numbers.
DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: The Eagles could add competition for Ringo if the board falls a certain way and will almost certainly add a potential backup slot player on Day 3 with an emphasis on versatility at multiple positions.
EAGLES CB DEPTH CHART:
LC - Kelee Ringo; Adoree’ Jackson
RC - Quinyon Mitchell; Eli Ricks; Tariq Castro-Fields
Slot - Cooper DeJean; Parry Nickerson; A.J. Woods
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 10 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):
-First Round
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado
2. Will Johnson, Michigan
-First Round/Second Round
3. Jahde Barron, Texas
4. Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
5. Trey Amos, Ole Miss
6. Shavon Revel Jr. East Carolina
-Day 2
7. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
8. Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State
9. Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
10. Nohl Williams, California
Small School Sleeper - Zah Frazier, Texas-San Antonio
Boom or Bust - Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
BUILDING THE PERFECT CORNERBACK
Recovey speed - Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky - Hairston is a sub 4.3 guy. Even in a speed-centric league, his ability to turn on the jets can quickly erase open windows.
Backpedal - Trey Amos, Ole Miss - Amos is a technician and very smooth when transitioning to his backpedal.
Best ball skills - Travis Hunter, Colorado - The fact that some view Hunter as the best receiver in the draft should tell you all you need to know about his ball skills.
Off coverage - Will Johnson, Michigan - Johnson is the best in the class with his vision and ability to break on the football.
Press coverage: Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State - A lengthy and physical player, Thomas can disrupt receivers coming off the line of scrimmage and affect timing.
Zone coverage: Jahdae Barron, Texas - Barron is a Vic Fangio-type of player with the versatility to play all over, something tied to his savviness in patrolling zone coverages.
Best slot: Jacob Parrish, Kansas State - Parrish played outside at Kansas State, but his size, speed, and short-area quickness project him inside at the NFL level.
EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:
The Eagles had two potential bridge picks between the first and second rounds in for top-30 visits. Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston and Trey Amos of Ole Miss.
Slot projection Jacob Parrish of Kansas State, a potential Day 2 pick, was also brought in the the NovaCare Complex and versatile Day 3 options Jaylin Smith of USC and Justin Walley of Minnesota both have lots of experience playing outside in college but project inside at the pro level.
EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:
Day 1 - Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky; Trey Amos, Ole Miss; Jahdae Barron, Texas
Day 2 - Hairston, Amos; Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Day 3 - Jaylin Smith, USC; Justin Walley, Minnesota
The Eagles are more likely to go with an offensive or defensive lineman with their first selection, but it’s wise to look at talents like Hairston and Amos, who figure to be in the range of the selection, whether Philadelphia stays put at No. 32 overall, trades up, or falls back.
The more likely scenario is the Eagles adding depth at CB with Parrish as the outlier and perhaps a good enough prospect inside to get the Eagles to move DeJean outside.
Smith, Walley, and safety prospect Jaylen Reed are all players brought in who could backup multiple positions like Maddox did.