Eagles Today

Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Offensive Tackles

The Eagles have the best OT duo in football but remain on the lookout for a Lane Johnson succession plan.

John McMullen

North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Anthony Belton (74) during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.
North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Anthony Belton (74) during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles might possess the biggest luxury in offensive football.

The presence of two All-Pro level offensive tackles – future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson at right tackle and Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player Jordan Mailata at left tackle – enables Philadelphia to operate an offense that rarely needs to give help on the edges, no matter who the opposing edge rushers are.

It’s an embarrassment of riches from a football perspective.

Johnson, who will turn 35 on May 8, shows no signs of slowing down and recently signed an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027 season. 

The five-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion was the leader of the league’s best offensive line that helped Saquon Barkley rush for a single-season record of 2,504 yards and fueled Philadelphia’s postseason record of 145 points.

Eagles OT Lane Johnson
Eagles OT Lane Johnson. / John McMullen/Eagles on SI

Johnson is only the second Eagles’ OT to earn five All-Pro accolades, joining Hall of Famer Bob Brown.

In the 2024 season, Johnson ranked first among all NFL right tackles in pass-blocking grade, pressure percentage allowed (a miniscule 2.2%), and knockdown percentage, according to PFF.

Mailata, 28, was also a major contributor to those team goals and was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career after leading the entire league in offensive grade and run-blocking grade per PFF.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata
Eagles LT Jordan Mailata / John McMullen/Eagles SI

The Eagles did lose veteran swing tackle Fred Johnson in free agency to Jacksonville, but brought in two veterans who could handle the role in Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor. 

The organization also likes the upside of third-year player Darian Kinnard and has its latest Australian project, Laekin Vakalahi, back for a second season.

DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: Despite the obvious strength at offensive tackle, the Eagles would like to add a player who could potentially be the heir apparent to Johnson.

The best-case scenario is guard/tackle versatility in which the prospect could start at right guard and then kick out whenever Johnson decides to hang up the cleats.

EAGLES OT DEPTH CHART:

LT: Jordan Mailata; Kendall Lamm; Laekin Vakalahi

RT: Lane Johnson; Matt Pryor; Darian Kinnard 

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 10 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):

-First Round

1. Armand Membou, Missouri

2. Will Campbell, LSU

3. Josh Simmons, Ohio State

-First Round/Second Round

4. Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

5. Anthony Belton, North Carolina State

-Day 2

6. Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

7. Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

8. Charles Grant, William & Mary

-Day 3

9. Cameron Williams, Texas

10. Chase Lundt, UConn

Small School Sleeper - Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

Boom or Bust - Charles Grant, William & Mary

BUILDING THE PERFECT OT

Power - Armand Membou, Missouri - Membou has a chance to go top five because of his physical traits and strength is one of them. The Mizzou product put up 225 pounds 31 times, and the only OT prospect to best Membou in reps was international project Leander Wiegand (32).

Quickness/athleticism - Membou - Membou can work in space or pull and get to the second level with ease. 

Best pass blocker - Josh Simmons, Ohio State - Simmons shows great balance and poise with outstanding body control.

Best run blocker - Anthony Belton, North Carolina State - There’s no false advertising with the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Belton. He plays like he looks, and there could be a Mekhi Becton component to him in that defenders have to guess on a gap to circumvent his large frame. 

Best technician - Will Campbell, LSU - You’ll hear a lot about Campbell’s short arms but he knows how to play. An aggressive player, Campbell beats most rushers by getting them early with a top-tier punch and then resetting with his hands to prepare for any counter.

EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:

The Eagles have done a ton of homework on the offensive line with an eye on RG from a micro perspective and the successor to Johnson in the macro.

The top projected OT brought in was Josh Conerly Jr. of Alabama with North Carolina State’s Anthony Belton No. 2. 

Charles Grant is an athletic marvel who will likely need some time to level up after playing at William & Mary, while Iowa State’s Jalen Travis is a potential Day 3 option, although that need was lessened with the additions of Lamm and Pryor.

EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:

Day 1 - Josh Conerly, Jr., Oregon 

Day 2 - Conerly Jr.; Jackson; Anthony Belton, North Carolina State 

Day 3 - Jalen Travis, Iowa State

This is going to be a trenches draft for the Eagles, and it would be a surprise if an offensive lineman wasn’t taken in the first two days of the draft. 

If that’s Conerly Jr. or OG Donovan Jackson of Ohio State you’ve got a potential Day 1 starter, If it’s Belton or Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, you have a nice template to compete with Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green, and Matt Pryor inside.

MORE NFL: Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Interior Offensive Line

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News