Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Offensive Tackles
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles might possess the biggest luxury in offensive football.
The presence of two All-Pro level offensive tackles – future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson at right tackle and Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player Jordan Mailata at left tackle – enables Philadelphia to operate an offense that rarely needs to give help on the edges, no matter who the opposing edge rushers are.
It’s an embarrassment of riches from a football perspective.
Johnson, who will turn 35 on May 8, shows no signs of slowing down and recently signed an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027 season.
The five-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion was the leader of the league’s best offensive line that helped Saquon Barkley rush for a single-season record of 2,504 yards and fueled Philadelphia’s postseason record of 145 points.
Johnson is only the second Eagles’ OT to earn five All-Pro accolades, joining Hall of Famer Bob Brown.
In the 2024 season, Johnson ranked first among all NFL right tackles in pass-blocking grade, pressure percentage allowed (a miniscule 2.2%), and knockdown percentage, according to PFF.
Mailata, 28, was also a major contributor to those team goals and was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career after leading the entire league in offensive grade and run-blocking grade per PFF.
The Eagles did lose veteran swing tackle Fred Johnson in free agency to Jacksonville, but brought in two veterans who could handle the role in Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor.
The organization also likes the upside of third-year player Darian Kinnard and has its latest Australian project, Laekin Vakalahi, back for a second season.
DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: Despite the obvious strength at offensive tackle, the Eagles would like to add a player who could potentially be the heir apparent to Johnson.
The best-case scenario is guard/tackle versatility in which the prospect could start at right guard and then kick out whenever Johnson decides to hang up the cleats.
EAGLES OT DEPTH CHART:
LT: Jordan Mailata; Kendall Lamm; Laekin Vakalahi
RT: Lane Johnson; Matt Pryor; Darian Kinnard
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 10 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):
-First Round
1. Armand Membou, Missouri
2. Will Campbell, LSU
3. Josh Simmons, Ohio State
-First Round/Second Round
4. Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
5. Anthony Belton, North Carolina State
-Day 2
6. Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
7. Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
8. Charles Grant, William & Mary
-Day 3
9. Cameron Williams, Texas
10. Chase Lundt, UConn
Small School Sleeper - Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
Boom or Bust - Charles Grant, William & Mary
BUILDING THE PERFECT OT
Power - Armand Membou, Missouri - Membou has a chance to go top five because of his physical traits and strength is one of them. The Mizzou product put up 225 pounds 31 times, and the only OT prospect to best Membou in reps was international project Leander Wiegand (32).
Quickness/athleticism - Membou - Membou can work in space or pull and get to the second level with ease.
Best pass blocker - Josh Simmons, Ohio State - Simmons shows great balance and poise with outstanding body control.
Best run blocker - Anthony Belton, North Carolina State - There’s no false advertising with the 6-foot-6, 340-pound Belton. He plays like he looks, and there could be a Mekhi Becton component to him in that defenders have to guess on a gap to circumvent his large frame.
Best technician - Will Campbell, LSU - You’ll hear a lot about Campbell’s short arms but he knows how to play. An aggressive player, Campbell beats most rushers by getting them early with a top-tier punch and then resetting with his hands to prepare for any counter.
EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:
The Eagles have done a ton of homework on the offensive line with an eye on RG from a micro perspective and the successor to Johnson in the macro.
The top projected OT brought in was Josh Conerly Jr. of Alabama with North Carolina State’s Anthony Belton No. 2.
Charles Grant is an athletic marvel who will likely need some time to level up after playing at William & Mary, while Iowa State’s Jalen Travis is a potential Day 3 option, although that need was lessened with the additions of Lamm and Pryor.
EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:
Day 1 - Josh Conerly, Jr., Oregon
Day 2 - Conerly Jr.; Jackson; Anthony Belton, North Carolina State
Day 3 - Jalen Travis, Iowa State
This is going to be a trenches draft for the Eagles, and it would be a surprise if an offensive lineman wasn’t taken in the first two days of the draft.
If that’s Conerly Jr. or OG Donovan Jackson of Ohio State you’ve got a potential Day 1 starter, If it’s Belton or Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, you have a nice template to compete with Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green, and Matt Pryor inside.
