Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Specialists

The Eagles have already made a move at long snapper and will have new primary returners next season.

John McMullen

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Rutgers Scarlet Knights long snapper Austin Riggs (47) snaps the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Rutgers Scarlet Knights long snapper Austin Riggs (47) snaps the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - There has already been a rare change in the Eagles’ battery on special teams.

Long-time long snapper Rick Lovato, a two-time Super Bowl winner and former Pro Bowl selection, is out after eight-plus successful seasons with the Eagles.

That decision was tied to Jake Elliott's uncharacteristic struggles, which Philadelphia overcame en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship, and “Jake the Make” himself was able to correct in the cozy confines of the indoor Superdome during the big game.

Elliott was 4-for-4 in the Super Bowl, including a 50-yard field goal in he fourth quarter. Prior to that, the 2023 All-Pro had made just 1-of-8 kicks from long distance all season.

Over the previous three seasons Elliott was 15 for 17 in attempts from over 50 yards.

The culprit from Philadelphia’s standpoint was a poor season by Lovato, 32, who lost his trademark consistency and too often had holder/punter Braden Mann playing shortstop.

That’s the thesis at least, and the Eagles went to an even older player to fix the issue.  Long-time Cleveland long snapper Charley Hughlett, long regarded as one of the most consistent snappers in the NFL, was signed in free agency.

Charley Hughlett
Long snapper Charley Hughlett meets with the media a few days after joining the Eagles as a free agent. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

That shifts the microscope back to Elliott, 30, who was one of the most productive kickers in the NFL before last season.

Mann, 27, has been great as the punter/holder after replacing the struggling Arryn Siposs near the start of the 2023 campaign. His gross average has been near 50.0 in both seasons (49.8 in 2023 and 48.8 last season), and the net over 42.0 each campaign (43.9 in 3023 and 42.1 last season).

There will also be a change at both returner positions. A scapula injury derailed Britain Covey’s career in Philadelphia. In the conversation to be the best punt returner in the NFL in 2023 and on hs way to an expanded role on offense as a slot receiver, the shifty Covey was unable to get healthy after the injury, and there was concern over losing grip strength.

On the kickoff side, the Eagles lost to their top two returners in free agency: running back Kenny Gainwell and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Free-agent pickup Avery Williams could be a 2-for-1 answer with the ability to handle both roles, although second-year players Ainias Smith and Will Shipley will also get opportunities on punts and kickoffs, respectively.

DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: The Eagles are unlikely to draft a specialist, but camp competition for Elliott and Hughlett on the undrafted front wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

EAGLES SPECIALISTS DEPTH CHART:

K - Jake Elliott 

P - Braden Mann

LS - Charley Hughlett

PR - Avery Williams; Ainias Smith

KR - Avery Williams; Will Shipley 

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 5 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):

-KICKER:

-Day 3

1. Andres Borregales, Miami

2. Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State

-Priority UDFA

3. Caden Davis, Ole Miss

4. Ben Sauls, Pitt

5. Dragan Kesich, Minnesota

-Punter

Day 3 

1. Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

2. James Burnip, Alabama

Priority UDFA

3. Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

4. Eddie Czaplicki, USC

5. Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma

-Long snapper

Priority UDFA

1. William Wagner, Michigan

2. Brent Matiscik, TCU

3. Austin Brinkman, West Virginia

4. Luke Elkin, Iowa

5. Austin Riggs, Rutgers

EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:

The Eagles did bring in long snapper Austin Riggs of Rutgers for their local pro day.

EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:

Day 1 - None

Day 2 - None

Day 3 - None

Riggs is a worthy prospect to bring in as insurance in case Father Time is closing in on Hughlett.

At kicker it would make sense to try to get one of the priority undrafted options to both lighten the load on Elliott during the summer and perhaps even kick around as a practice squad player if they compete well.

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

