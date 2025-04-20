Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Specialists
PHILADELPHIA - There has already been a rare change in the Eagles’ battery on special teams.
Long-time long snapper Rick Lovato, a two-time Super Bowl winner and former Pro Bowl selection, is out after eight-plus successful seasons with the Eagles.
That decision was tied to Jake Elliott's uncharacteristic struggles, which Philadelphia overcame en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship, and “Jake the Make” himself was able to correct in the cozy confines of the indoor Superdome during the big game.
Elliott was 4-for-4 in the Super Bowl, including a 50-yard field goal in he fourth quarter. Prior to that, the 2023 All-Pro had made just 1-of-8 kicks from long distance all season.
Over the previous three seasons Elliott was 15 for 17 in attempts from over 50 yards.
The culprit from Philadelphia’s standpoint was a poor season by Lovato, 32, who lost his trademark consistency and too often had holder/punter Braden Mann playing shortstop.
That’s the thesis at least, and the Eagles went to an even older player to fix the issue. Long-time Cleveland long snapper Charley Hughlett, long regarded as one of the most consistent snappers in the NFL, was signed in free agency.
That shifts the microscope back to Elliott, 30, who was one of the most productive kickers in the NFL before last season.
Mann, 27, has been great as the punter/holder after replacing the struggling Arryn Siposs near the start of the 2023 campaign. His gross average has been near 50.0 in both seasons (49.8 in 2023 and 48.8 last season), and the net over 42.0 each campaign (43.9 in 3023 and 42.1 last season).
There will also be a change at both returner positions. A scapula injury derailed Britain Covey’s career in Philadelphia. In the conversation to be the best punt returner in the NFL in 2023 and on hs way to an expanded role on offense as a slot receiver, the shifty Covey was unable to get healthy after the injury, and there was concern over losing grip strength.
On the kickoff side, the Eagles lost to their top two returners in free agency: running back Kenny Gainwell and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
Free-agent pickup Avery Williams could be a 2-for-1 answer with the ability to handle both roles, although second-year players Ainias Smith and Will Shipley will also get opportunities on punts and kickoffs, respectively.
DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: The Eagles are unlikely to draft a specialist, but camp competition for Elliott and Hughlett on the undrafted front wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.
EAGLES SPECIALISTS DEPTH CHART:
K - Jake Elliott
P - Braden Mann
LS - Charley Hughlett
PR - Avery Williams; Ainias Smith
KR - Avery Williams; Will Shipley
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 5 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):
-KICKER:
-Day 3
1. Andres Borregales, Miami
2. Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
-Priority UDFA
3. Caden Davis, Ole Miss
4. Ben Sauls, Pitt
5. Dragan Kesich, Minnesota
-Punter
Day 3
1. Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
2. James Burnip, Alabama
Priority UDFA
3. Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
4. Eddie Czaplicki, USC
5. Luke Elzinga, Oklahoma
-Long snapper
Priority UDFA
1. William Wagner, Michigan
2. Brent Matiscik, TCU
3. Austin Brinkman, West Virginia
4. Luke Elkin, Iowa
5. Austin Riggs, Rutgers
EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:
The Eagles did bring in long snapper Austin Riggs of Rutgers for their local pro day.
EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:
Day 1 - None
Day 2 - None
Day 3 - None
Riggs is a worthy prospect to bring in as insurance in case Father Time is closing in on Hughlett.
At kicker it would make sense to try to get one of the priority undrafted options to both lighten the load on Elliott during the summer and perhaps even kick around as a practice squad player if they compete well.