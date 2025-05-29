Eagles 24-Year-Old Called Philly's 'X-Factor'
The Philadelphia Eagles' roster got hit with some big losses this offseason.
The pass rush specifically took hits left and right. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat both left the team in free agency. Brandon Graham retired after 15 years in Philadelphia and two Super Bowl wins. The Eagles added some external pieces to help fill the holes including Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell among others.
There are internal options who could help fill the holes as well. In fact, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman called Nolan Smith the Eagles' "X-factor" for the 2025 National Football League season.
"X-factor for 2025: EDGE Nolan Smith," Chadwick and Wasserman said. "Philadelphia lost longtime contributors Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham this offseason, which puts third-year man Nolan Smith in the spotlight off the edge. Smith posted a solid 68.3 PFF pass-rush grade last season as he began to earn more playing time. In Philadelphia’s four postseason games, he racked up 19 pressures and four sacks. If he can produce at that level for a full season, the Eagles will have no problem replacing their departed stars."
Smith was taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and had a breakout 2024 campaign. He was more of a role player in 2023. Smith played in 17 games, but didn't start any and finished the season with one sack and 18 tackles. In 2024, he appeared in 16 games -- including 10 starts -- and had 6 1/2 sacks, 42 total tackles, and 11 quarterback hits.
If he can step into an even bigger role in 2025, it may not be too hard to fill in for the losses.
