All About The Upside: Eagles Bring Arnold Ebiketie Back To Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles finally made a move on the edge late Thursday night, agreeing to terms with former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $7.3 million, and includes $4.3M in guaranteed money.

It’s hardly the kind of splash at one of the game’s most important positions that many expected from the always aggressive Howie Roseman, a GM who’s been tied to every big-name pass rusher on the market for the past two years, from Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, to most recently, Trey Hendrickson and Jonathan Greenard.

The pass rusher Roseman got in advance of the trade deadline last season was Jaelan Phillips and he was the priority entering free agency with a budget carved out around a $25M average annual value before the Carolina Panthers derailed that idea by upping the ante to $30M.

Ebiketie, who started his college career on North Broad Street in Philadelphia at Temple, before finishing it with 9 ½ sacks in Happy Valley with Penn State, isn’t expected to replace any of those aforementioned names. Still, he’s expected to be value-added to a rotation for the Eagles on South Broad Street.

Improved Supporting Cast

Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith after a preseason loss to Minnesota. | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

The Eagles would prefer to be four deep with efficacy on the edge. For now, it’s Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Ebiketie. Franchise legend Brandon Graham has indicated a desire to return as well, but that potential lever can be pulled after the draft if needed.

Like cornerback Riq Woolen, Ebiketie, 27, is the classic Roseman swing in free agency, a gifted athlete who never hit his ceiling as the No. 38 overall pick coming out in the 2022 draft. The Eagles liked Ebiketie in the draft process that year, and the Eagles GM often likes to take flyers on premium picks who still have a shelf life for a second chance.

Ebiketie, 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, did product 12 sacks for the Falcons in the 2023 and 2024 seasons and has the arm length (34 ⅛ inches) and explosion (38-inch vertical leap) that can translate if things start to click.

In-house the Eagles’ standard is so high they still want more on the defensive front but Ebiketie is now going to be surrounded by talent like Smith and Hunt and the interior push Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo can provide.

That supporting cast, coupled with the fuel of a prove-it deal that will have Ebiketie back on the open market in 12 months, could be the equation that unlocks Ebiketie's natural gifts.