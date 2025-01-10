Eagles' 24-Year-Old QB Surprisingly Linked To Jets
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a change to the quarterback room after the playoffs come to an end?
Jalen Hurts is the team's starter and he isn't going anywhere. He landed a five-year, $255 million deal with Philadelphia. There's a potential out in his deal after the 2027 season but he isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett is under contract for the 2025 season with a club option for 2026 as well. Third-string quarterback Tanner McKee is under contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. It's nice to have all three right now, but could a move be on the way?
FanSided's Geoffrey Knox made a list of possible landing spots for McKee if the team were willing to trade him this upcoming offseason. One team that they mentioned was the New York Jets.
"The Jets can't get it right at the quarterback position, and maybe that's more on them than the guys they keep acquiring and dismissing," Knox said. "Has anyone noticed how much better Sam Darnold looks since his exit? At some point, we can't keep blaming Darnold, Zach Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers. Well... Maybe we can blame Wilson and Rodgers, but the fact is this. The Jets will enter the offseason again needing a quarterback.
"We'd rather not see them ruin Tanner McKee, but something tells us that Tanner is competitive enough to give it a shot if offered the opportunity. Might the Jets inquire? They have to explore every option at this point, don't they?"
McKee is 24 years old and has shown that he can play. The Jets are a team that could end up needing some help at quarterback this offseason. Could there be a deal that works for the two sides?
