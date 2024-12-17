Eagles 27-Year-Old Predicted To Join Titans After Five-Year Stint
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most well-built teams in the National Football League.
There isn't an area of the franchise that is a glaring hole. The Eagles have been firing on all cylinders on offense, have arguably the best defense in football, and the special teams have been solid. There's a lot to like about this Eagles team but changes unsurprisingly will be on the way in the offseason.
Philadelphia has a lot of very good players and some will be hitting free agency and it will be difficult to keep everyone around. Bleacher Report's scouting department made a list of each team's biggest weaknesses with solutions teams can consider now, in the offseason, and in the draft.
In this week's edition, Bleacher Report predicted that Eagles veteran offensive tackle Jack Driscoll will end up leaving to sign with the Tennessee Titans.
"2025 Free Agency: OT Jack Driscoll, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The offensive line is still a work in progress. Levis has had his share of poor decisions and questionable performances, but it's also hard to get a real feel for a quarterback when he's consistently facing protection breakdowns.
"The biggest issue is at right tackle where Nicholas Petit-Frere has not taken the step forward Tennessee would have hoped. Drafting someone is going to require another learning curve, so seeking a free-agent option might be best. Jack Driscoll has put together some good film in limited action with the Eagles. He would be a great depth addition at minimum."
Driscoll was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia and has spent his entire five-year career with the team to this point. Could the 27-year-old's stint with the Eagles end after the 2024 season ends?
