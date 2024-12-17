Eagles Predicted To Pair Dallas Goedert With 7-TD, 6’6 TD Tight End
The Philadelphia Eagles have the makings of a Super Bowl-level team right now.
Philadelphia has been that good since its Week 5 bye week. The Eagles have turned things around and have won 10 straight games even with a plethora of injuries piling up. One player who has missed time this year is tight end Dallas Goedert. He's on the Injured Reserve and has missed two different stints of games this season.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the Eagles will select Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
"2025 NFL Draft: TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson," Bleacher Report said. "Dallas Goedert is currently on injured reserve and will have missed 16 games over the last three years at the end of the regular season. Also, he's only signed through 2025, so Howie Roseman might want to dip into this year's deep tight end class, and the Clemson product should be on his radar.
"Athletically, Briningstool is a long strider with buildup speed to race up-field for potential explosive plays," the Tiger's scouting report says. "He will threaten the defensive seams with his burst/acceleration and catch radius. Linebackers will struggle to combat his height and speed advantage, while safeties will be too small to disrupt him down the field consistently."
Pairing Goedert with a young tight end seems to be a great idea due to all of the injuries that have popped up. So far this season, Briningstool has logged seven touchdowns, 461 receiving yards, and 45 receptions. He also has good size at 6'6 and 215 pounds.
