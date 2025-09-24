Eagles $3 Million Man Could Be Next To Go
The Philadelphia Eagles looked to bolster the pass rush this past offseason and one way that they did so was by signing veteran linebacker Azeez Ojulari in free agency after he began his career with the New York Giants.
He spent the first four seasons of his career in New York and had 22 sacks in 46 games played. He became a free agent and the Eagles struck with a one-year, $3 million deal. But, he hasn't appeared in a game yet this season for the Eagles and it's questionable what his role with the team could be, especially after signing Za'Darius Smith.
He currently isn't being utilized by the Eagles in games and because of that, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that he will be someone to watch on the trade block moving forward.
Will the Eagles make a trade?
"Good call. (Jaelan Phillips) has massive upside despite his injury history," Fowler said. "He would fit in seamlessly somewhere, and pass rusher is always a focus for teams. To that end, could a team pry Trey Hendrickson out of Cincinnati? On a smaller scale, Azeez Ojulari is a healthy scratch right now in Philly.
"One team that could be looking for pass-rush help is the Chargers, who are without Khalil Mack in the short term and did not apply enough pressure on Denver quarterback Bo Nix in Week 3. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz previously worked in Baltimore, which values draft picks above all else, but his team is 3-0 and could use a boost on the edge. And speaking of Baltimore, Ravens coach John Harbaugh publicly called out his pass rush Monday night. The Roquan Smith trade nearly three years ago was a catalyst when it was made. Perhaps GM Eric DeCosta has another splash move in him."
The Eagles aren't afraid to make a deal. Everyone knows this. At this point, Ojulari is just 25 years old and has three seasons with at least 5 1/2 sacks under his belt. It's surprising he hasn't played for the Eagles yet. Could another team nab him for the right cost?