Eagles Could Look To Acquire Cornerback, Per ESPN
The Philadelphia Eagles are the most aggressive team in the National Football League and it's going to be interesting to see what their next move will be.
It's a near-guarantee that at some point there will be another impact move made. That's what the Eagles do. Year in and year out, the Eagles find ways to add pieces. Philadelphia has made three big-name moves dating back to just before the 2025 season. The Eagles acquired John Metchie III from the Houston Texans, acquired Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and signed Za'Darius Smithin free agency.
Who is next? There are rumors out there and plenty of chatter about the possibility of a reunion with CJ Gardner-Johnson, but that doesn't seem likely. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni seemingly shut down the idea. ESPN's Adam Schefter also made it sound unlikely.
The Philadelphia Eagles don't have many holes
Although Gardner-Johnson doesn't seem likely, that doesn't mean that the Eagles won't make another move. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler talked about the upcoming NFL trade deadline and said that he thinks that the Eagles could still add another cornerback.
"Injuries over the next month could be the big determining factor, but I usually start these conversations with the most aggressive general managers," Fowler said. "Philadelphia's Howie Roseman and Houston's Nick Caserio have been among the most active dealmakers in recent years. While Roseman is usually trying to add, Caserio and the 0-3 Texans could be a few losses away from wanting to deal players for picks. I still think the Eagles might not be done at cornerback and could survey the market."
This is important because Fowler is one of the top NFL insiders out there right now. If he's going to say that he thinks that the Eagles could add a cornerback, that has weight to it.
That would make sense. If the Eagles are going to make any moves, cornerback is really the only area that has questions at this point. Safety isn't necessary with Andrew Mukuba looking like a legit starter. The Eagles don't really have any glaring holes, which isn't surprising for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Plus, the Eagles have added and addressed any potential hole that has popped up, like the pass rush with Smith. If anything, cornerback would make sense as an area to add.
