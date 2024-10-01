Eagles $38 Million All-Pro Could Be Traded
There is just over one month to go until the 2024 National Football League trade deadline.
The trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5, and surely, not every player who currently is with the Philadelphia Eagles will be with the team once it passes. The Eagles are 2-2 on the young season and likely will look to add in some capacity but it's too early to know what that looks like.
Philadelphia has been in the news lately, as things haven't started the way the team hoped it would. The Eagles entered the season among the top contenders in football, but the team hasn't been as good as expected due to injuries.
The Eagles' offense has been hit the most by injuries, but the defense has been impacted as well. One player who currently is out is veteran defensive back James Bradberry. There was speculation that he would be moved entering the season, but he earned a spot on the 53-man roster after switching to safety.
He has been dealing with a leg injury but should be back in the not-so-distant future. Despite this, FanSided's Nick Villano mentioned him as a possible trade candidate.
"Bradberry could return to the field in the next few weeks according to his original timeline," Villano said. "He’s trying out a new position of safety, so we’ll see how this all goes. However, according to the Eagles depth chart, Bradberry might have to work his way back into the lineup. We also have no idea what other injuries are coming the Eagles' way, and honestly, they could be looking to add to a weirdly flawed team.
"Philadelphia’s season has already been weird, and the shellacking they took at the hands of Tampa on Sunday didn’t help anything. After they were embarrassed in the playoffs in January, many thought the Eagles would turn this into a “get-right game,” but this was anything but. The Eagles might be broken, and if that’s the case, expect to see much bigger changes than James Bradberry. For now, we expect Philadelphia to add bigger players than they lose."
Don't be shocked if chatter picks up over the next few weeks.
