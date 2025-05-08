Eagles-49ers Caught Up In $51 Million Trade Chatter
One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ trade candidates seemingly is off the market.
Philadelphia restructured tight end Dallas Goedert’s contract and he is not going anywhere for the 2025 season. He was the most talked about trade candidate for Philadelphia but, the team luckily figured something out. He clearly wanted to be in town as well as he took a pay cut to stay.
Another guy who has been mentioned in trade speculation is defensive end Bryce Huff. He signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal last offseason. He hasn’t been a part of a contract restructuring as of writing and that doesn't sound likely. Could a trade be coming?
USA Today’s Cory Woodroof made a list of 10 trades they want to see this offseason. They linked Huff to the San Francisco 49ers.
"OLB Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers," Woodroof said. "Huff never took off with the Eagles as hoped, as Philly made him inactive during its Super Bowl win back in February. A change of scenery would likely benefit all parties, as Philly could recoup some draft capital for 2026 and the 49ers could add a guy who thrived coming off the bench for the New York Jets.
"Returned San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would know how to utilize Huff's strengths as well as anybody after the two were together in New York, and Philly could also take a flier on yet another former Georgia defender in outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. as part of the deal. Trade details: Huff to San Francisco for a 2026 fifth-round pick and Beal."
If the Eagles are going make another big trade, it’s worth watching Huff over the next few months.