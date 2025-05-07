Eagles Named Landing Spot For Ex-First-Round Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles really don't need to make any major moves throughout the rest of the offseason.
It would be nice to land a guy like Justin Simmons to bolster the safety room, but the Eagles are pretty set right now. That's what happens when you win the Super Bowl, have success in the NFL Draft, and take care of your core players early with new deals. Philadelphia is loaded with rookie deals, bargain contracts, and arguably more talent than any other team in the NFL.
There aren't any big holes to fill. It should be a somewhat calm few months for the Eagles' front office. While this is the case, USA Today's Cory Woodroof made a list of 10 trades he wants to see and speculated former first round pick Treylon Burks as a fit.
"WR Treylon Burks to the Philadelphia Eagles," Woodroof said. "Look, this partly for comedic value. The Eagles can cement how they fleeced the Titans in the A.J. Brown trade by adding the player Tennessee took with that Philly 2022 first rounder for cents on the dollar. Burks has to stay healthy, but the Eagles could use more wide receiver depth. This would mean general manager Howie Roseman would add two 2022 first-round draft picks and Brown in the end.
"The Titans can recoup their losses with a draft pick for 2026 and give 2025 fourth rounders Chimere Dike and Eric Ayomanor more run at widout. Trade terms: Burks to Philadelphia for a 2026 sixth-round pick."
The Eagles tried something like this and acquired fellow former first-rounder Jahan Dotson. He didn't have a big year in 2024, but he stepped up when the team needed him the most. He's still with the team so it doesn't really make sense to take another flier on someone like Burks. It wouldn't hurt, but they don't need to. It woud be funny from the AJ Brown-perspective, though.