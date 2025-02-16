Eagles $5 Million Super Bowl Star Linked To Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football right now but even they could take a serious hit this offseason.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now is just over one month away from having to make some tough decisions in free agency. One player who is going to be a hot commodity out there this offseason is 25-year-old defensive tackle Milton Williams.
He just had arguably the best game of his career in the Super Bowl in which he had two sacks and was disruptive throughout the entire game. Williams had a four-year deal worth just over $5 million and now will get much more than that.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of four moves he wants to see and floated the Minnesota Vikings as a fit for Williams.
"New Team: Minnesota Vikings," Cameron said. "Milton Williams played a crucial role in the Eagles' Super Bowl run, dominating as the highest-graded pass-rusher (91.4) during the 2024 postseason. That performance pushed his PFF pass-rush grade to 91.7 this past season, overtaking Chris Jones as the NFL's highest-graded interior pass-rusher over the 2024 campaign...
"Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known for his aggressive blitz package but tends to struggle to find pressure without the blitz, ranking 28th in total pressures (144) without the blitz. Adding Williams to the mix would be an instant injection of energy into Minnesota's pass rush and would provide a perfect fit at 5-technique in Flores’ scheme."
Williams has made it known he would prefer to return. Will the Eagles be able to get a deal done?
