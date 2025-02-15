Eagles Urged To 'Prioritize' 25-Year-Old In Line For $10 Million
The Philadelphia Eagles will need to take a look at their defense this offseason with so much talent heading to free agency.
It would be great if the team somehow could find a way to bring Josh Sweat, Zack Baun, and Milton Williams all back to town in 2025. That is the ideal scenario but all should get paid well and it may be hard to get all three back.
If the Eagles need to make another addition, there are players who will be available and not break the bank. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of overlooked vets teams should "prioritize" and linked the Eagles to linebacker Baron Browning.
"Injuries have hindered the career of 2021 third-round pick Baron Browning, who also converted from being an off-ball linebacker to an edge defender in his second season," Knox said. "Browning has never played more than 14 games in a single season and has just 11.5 sacks in 51 career games. With the Denver Broncos uncovering better pass-rushing options in Nick Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, Browning was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals at the 2024 trade deadline.
"Yet, Browning may still be scratching the surface of his potential as a sack artist. While he had just two sacks in eight games with the Cardinals, he also had three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback pressures...The Eagles may want to take a look at Browning, as they could potentially lose both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham in free agency. The Atlanta Falcons, who face a cap deficit of $10.3 million, should consider Browning as a budget addition to a defense that logged just 31 sacks in 2024."
Browning is just 25 years old and is projected to land a deal worth over $10 million across two years. He has 11.5 sacks in four seasons in 51 games. Why not take a flier on him? He spent the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals and had two sacks. Not huge numbers, but Baun didn't have big numbers before coming to Philadelphia either.
