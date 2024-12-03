Eagles $5M 25-Year-Old Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly For Patriots
There sadly are just a few more weeks left in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Week 13 is in the books and now we are on to Week 14 as the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers. Philadelphia has won eight straight games after taking down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Luckily, for Eagles fans, the next few weeks will feature plenty of chatter about playoff positioning and hopefully even a deep playoff run. Not every team is as fortunate, though.
A lot of the chatter for other teams will be about how they can improve in the upcoming offseason with eyes toward 2025. The Eagles could come into play here as they have some intriguing players that will be available on the open market.
One player that will be available on the open market is 25-year-old defensive tackle Milton Williams. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth just over $5 million and will be a free agent after the season. Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that he will end up signing with the New England Patriots.
"2025 Free Agency: DT Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The Patriots felt the loss of Christian Barmore early this season. The Pats are 26th in EPA allowed per rush and Jaquelin Roy is the only true defensive tackle that has more than one sack. Barmore has since returned to the lineup after being diagnosed with blood clots that kept him out for most of the season.
"His return should elevate the entire unit, but they still need more talent to come alongside him. Milton Williams will be one of the best interior defenders on the market and his age (25) should make him a popular target."
This is just a prediction and it's too early to know, but it would be unfortunate to lose Williams.
