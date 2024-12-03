Eagles Legend Wants Jalen Hurts In MVP Conversation
The Philadelphia Eagles currently are 10-2 after completely turning their season around.
Philadelphia struggled out of the gate to begin the 2024 National Football League regular season -- thanks in large part to injuries -- but has looked like a completely different team since the bye week passed in Week 5.
The Eagles are rejuvenated and superstar running back Saquon Barkley is a huge reason why. He has 1,499 rushing yards and 1,766 total yards from scrimmage. Clearly, he has helped the Eagles. Barkley has been mentioned as someone who could be in the Most Valuable Player conversation later in the year.
Eagles legend Donovan McNabb doesn't think he should be the only one, though, and said Jalen Hurts should be in the conversation as well to 94WIP SportsRadio.
"When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, because we get enamored about the statistics of Saquon Barkley and the exciting plays, let's not forget about how Jalen has played," McNabb said. "I know a lot of people want to see 300 yards passing and this and that, but Jalen has been efficient enough where we might need to put him in the MVP voting as well.
"When it comes down to it, that was kind of a game where it was highlighted by the running backs, but the two quarterbacks were the two main characters in this game, and Jalen was the one that was able to prevail by being efficient and moving the ball downfield and collecting first downs, more than what we've seen from Lamar Jackson."
Hurts has been good himself this year. He has 14 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also has 12 rushing touchdowns. His passing yards may not be extremely high, but he is doing everything the Eagles could possibly want right now and is a major reason the team is in the position they are in.
