Eagles 7-Year Vet Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly To Join Steelers
There are just three weeks to go in the 2024 National Football League regular season.
It feels like the season has gone by extremely quickly and soon enough the playoffs and offseason will be here. At this point, it isn't too crazy to start to take a look ahead. The Philadelphia Eagles are 12-2 and have a chance to do something special this season, but even they won't be able to bring the entire roster back in 2025.
One player who will be available after the season is seven-year veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox. He will be a free agent and Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that he won't be back but instead sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"2025 Free Agency: CB Avonte Maddox, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The Steelers are woefully short on slot defenders. Undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr. has done an admirable job as the starter, but it wouldn't be wise for him to be the only option going into 2025. It's not a premium position, but bringing in a veteran could give the secondary the depth they need.
"Avonte Maddox is a longtime slot defender for the Eagles. He has had his fair share of ups and downs, but there has been more good than bad. He's headed toward his age-29 season, but he's done well this season and held opponents to a 76.2 passer rating when targeted."
Maddox has been a great member of the organization, but the cornerback room is kind of stacked at this point. He certainly will be someone to watch for this upcoming offseason.
