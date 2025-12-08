Eagles 'Obviously' Want Darius Slay, Per NFL Insider

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back on track on Monday night.

Philadelphia will conclude the Week 14 slate of games on Monday night on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles enter the contest with back-to-back losses and a failed pursuit of old friend Darius Slay. The six-time Pro Bowler was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers, which initially opened the door to the possibility of a reunion, but the Buffalo Bills have waiver wire priority and got him.

Slay hasn't reported, though, and is on the reserve/did not report list. On Sunday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that the Eagles "obviously" want Slay and that the belief in "some league circles" is that Slay still wants to return to Philadelphia.

"The Bills placed him on the reserve/did not report list," Florio wrote. "But that’s a temporary solution. They have a bigger decision to make. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bills are still in the process of figuring out what to do. The first question is whether Slay will decide to show up. He has yet to make a definitive statement as to whether he’ll play for the Bills, or anyone. If Slay doesn’t show up, the Bills’ options are to keep him on the reserve list while waiting for him to show up, or to release him.

"If released, Slay would go through waivers again. If he clears waivers, Slay would become a free agent. One big factor will be whether the Bills decide to try to recover a portion of Slay’s $8.745 million signing bonus. If they release him, they’ll lose the ability to chase him for cash they didn’t pay. There’s another wrinkle to this. There’s a belief in some league circles that Slay wanted to, and still wants to, return to the Eagles. If the Bills don’t release him from the reserve/did not report list, that can’t happen...The Eagles obviously want him. They made an unsuccessful waivers claim for Slay’s contract."

If you're an Eagles fan that wants Slay to come to town, stay in line. It seems like the saga isn't over, yet.

While this is the case, it is important to note that when Slay joined "Speakeasy," he made it clear that retirement isn't off the table.

