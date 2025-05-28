Eagles 'Absolute Steal' Officially Signs With Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles had another great year in the National Football League Draft, at least on paper.
The selection of linebacker Jihaad Campbell turned heads immediately as he was widely projected among the top 10 talents in the draft class but fell to Philadelphia at No. 31. The Eagles took safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round and his selection also has gotten a lot of praise, he even has been compared to Arizona Cardinals superstar Budda Baker.
Philadelphia made 10 selections in the NFL Draft and one who has gotten a lot of positive buzz is sixth-round offensive tackle Cameron Williams. Recently, A To Z Sports' Travis May called Williams the "absolute steal" of the draft for Philadelphia.
"The Texas Longhorns sent a stacked class of prospects to the 2025 NFL Draft and Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman couldn't help but select two of them. Andrew Mukuba the safety at the end of round two.
"Cameron Williams at offensive tackle, way late in round six. While Mukuba is the more obvious choice to earn significant snaps rather early given his versatility to plug into a variety of defensive back roles, Cameron Williams looks like an absolute steal at offensive tackle in the sixth round coming off an already impressive Eagles rookie minicamp."
Organized team activities kicked off on Tuesday and the team announced the official signing of Williams to a four-year, rookie deal.
"The Eagles kicked off Organized Team Activities on Monday and continued to work behind the scenes to get the rookie class under contract," the team announced. "Sixth-round pick Cameron Williams became the latest draftee to ink his four-year deal. The offensive tackle was the 207th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft."
There was a time in which Williams was projected as a first-round pick, but he fell all the way to the sixth round. Did the Eagles strike gold?
