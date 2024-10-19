Eagles Activate Young Star From PUP List
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles activated second-year safety Sydney Brown from the Reserve/PUP list and onto the 53-man roster in time for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Brown tore his ACL at MetLife in Week 18 of last season back on Jan. 7 of this year.
Philadelphia had an open roster spot after placing Jordan Mailata on injured reserve Saturday after the star left tackle hurt his hamstring during a 20-16 win over Cleveland in Week 6.
Mailata had been playing at a very high level, grading out as the fourth-best OT in the NFL by Pro Football Focus through six weeks and the No. 3 LT. Backup Fred Johnson is expected to start in Mailata’s place against the 2-4 Giants.
By placing Mailata on IR he must miss at least the next four games meaning the earliest he could return is the Thursday night Nov. 14 game against Washington. However, the Nov. 24 game at the LA Rams may be the more sensible target after a mini-bye and a full week of practice.
Also for Sunday, the Eagles elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from the practice squad for the second consecutive week.
A versatile veteran with starting experience, Driscoll dressed last week ahead of three offensive linemen on the 53: rookie Trevor Keegan and veterans Nick Gates and Darian Kinnard.
As for Brown, the Eagles opened up his practice window on Oct. 7 and had 21 days to add him to the 53-man roster.
One of the team's two third-round picks in 2023 at No. 66 overall, one spot after Philadelphia selected offensive lineman Tyler Steen, Brown tore the ACL in the 2023 regular-season finale against the Giants and started the season on the Reserve/PUP list to continue what is generally a 9-month rehab.
Brown has been at training camp and regular season practices working on a side field and then taking mental reps during team drills. He's felt physically fine for weeks but ACL injuries need a certain time for the graft to heal properly and that's where the demarcation line comes into it.
An athletic marvel, Brown spent his rookie season as a core special-teams player and also a contributor on defense playing safety and as a big nickel, playing in 335 defensive snaps.
The highlight of his rookie season was a 99-yard interception return in a Week 17 loss to Arizona. He finished his rookie campaign with six starts in 14 games, accumulating 38 tackles -- one for loss -- along with the INT and a forced fumble.
“I think he's a good football player that brings energy. I think he’s a good tackler. I'm excited to see him, you know, for the first time," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of Brown earlier this month. "Because I do think he's a good football player. Where he'll exactly fit in, we'll have to see."
