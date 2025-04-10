Eagles Add Depth At WR With Former Panthers Premium Pick
The Eagles have signed fifth-year receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to Philadelphia Eagles On SI.
The 59th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers out of LSU, Marshall spent his first three seasons in Charlotte, amassing 64 receptions for 767 yards and a touchdown. His best season was 2022 when he recorded 28 receptions for 490 yards and his lone NFL TD for the Panthers.
Marshall was waived by Carolina at the initial cutdown to 53 last season and spent part of the year on the practice squads of San Francisco and Las Vegas. The Raiders eventually promoted Marshall to the active roster on Nov. 28 of last year, and he finished the season with three receptions for 42 yards.
Marshall has impressive size at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and excellent speed for that size, running a 4.40 coming out of LSU.
He joins a deep WR room in Philadelphia headlined by second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown and fifth-year star DeVonta Smith. From there, the Eagles have a talented WR3 in Jahan Dotson and two 2024 draft picks in Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith, as well as futures players Danny Gray, an excellent PS prospect from last season, and Elijah Cooks.
In theory, Marshall offers the kind of downfield speed as an outside-the-numbers backup that Wilson doesn’t have. Gray (6-foot, 200) also has that trait but hasn’t been given the opportunity to tap into it yet.
Marshall is the 12th veteran free agent to sign a one-year, prove-it deal in the offseason with the Eagles as the organization attempts to get their financial house in order in advance of potential big-money extensions that are likely coming for their successful young players.
Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens is eligible for a new deal this offseason, and superstar defensive tackle Jalen Carter will likely set the defensive tackle market after the 2025 campaign.
Impressive young defensive stars like edge defender Nolan Smith, and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will also be in line for big paydays over the next few years if they continue at their current trajectories.
MORE NFL: Eagles Did Homework On Small School, Pass-Rushing Star David Walker