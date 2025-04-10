Eagles Today

Eagles Add Depth At WR With Former Panthers Premium Pick

Philadelphia agreed to a one-year deal with Terrace Marshall Jr., the No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

John McMullen

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. T(88) after making a catch in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. T(88) after making a catch in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles have signed fifth-year receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to Philadelphia Eagles On SI.

The 59th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers out of LSU, Marshall spent his first three seasons in Charlotte, amassing 64 receptions for 767 yards and a touchdown. His best season was 2022 when he recorded 28 receptions for 490 yards and his lone NFL TD for the Panthers.

Marshall was waived by Carolina at the initial cutdown to 53 last season and spent part of the year on the practice squads of San Francisco and Las Vegas. The Raiders eventually promoted Marshall to the active roster on Nov. 28 of last year, and he finished the season with three receptions for 42 yards.

Marshall has impressive size at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and excellent speed for that size, running a 4.40 coming out of LSU.

He joins a deep WR room in Philadelphia headlined by second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown and fifth-year star DeVonta Smith. From there, the Eagles have a talented WR3 in Jahan Dotson and two 2024 draft picks in Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith, as well as futures players Danny Gray, an excellent PS prospect from last season, and Elijah Cooks.

In theory, Marshall offers the kind of downfield speed as an outside-the-numbers backup that Wilson doesn’t have. Gray (6-foot, 200) also has that trait but hasn’t been given the opportunity to tap into it yet.

Marshall is the 12th veteran free agent to sign a one-year, prove-it deal in the offseason with the Eagles as the organization attempts to get their financial house in order in advance of potential big-money extensions that are likely coming for their successful young players.

Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens is eligible for a new deal this offseason, and superstar defensive tackle Jalen Carter will likely set the defensive tackle market after the 2025 campaign.

Impressive young defensive stars like edge defender Nolan Smith, and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will also be in line for big paydays over the next few years if they continue at their current trajectories.

MORE NFL: Eagles Did Homework On Small School, Pass-Rushing Star David Walker

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News