Eagles Did Homework On Small School, Pass-Rushing Star David Walker

Three-time FCS All-American David Walker met with Philadelphia virtually.

John McMullen

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman David Walker of Central Arkansas (33) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The Eagles recently had a virtual meeting with Central Arkansas edge defender David Walker ahead of the 2025 NFL draft later this month.

Walker revealed the meeting in an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

A monster producer at the FCS level, Walker doesn’t have the desired length for a pass rusher at the NFL level, at 6-foot-1 and an arm length of just 31 ⅞”. However, Walker is regarded as very explosive with a powerful lower body.

Walker was a First-team FCS All-American and the United Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season when he finished third in the FBS with 23 tackles for loss. He was also ninth with 10 ½ sacks and third in the nation with 4 forced fumbles.

Over his three seasons at Central Arkansas, Walker had 31 1/2 sacks and was a three-time All-American with two first-team nods and a second-team selection.

Walker was pegged by The Athletic as the 21st-ranked edge defender in the class and a potential fourth-round pick. 

Philadelphia starts the draft at No. 96 overall in the third round and four picks on Day 3, all of which are in the fifth round (Nos. 161, 164, 165, and 168).

The Eagles have done quite a bit of homework on edge rushers during this pre-draft process after losing Josh Sweat in free agency to Arizona and Brandon Graham to retirement.

Philadelphia has used top-30 visits on Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, Nic Scourton of Texas A&M, Oluwafemi Oladejo of UCLA, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Georgia, Elijah Roberts of SMU and Tyler Baron of Miami. The Eagles have also shown keen interest in South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard at his pro day while also taking Walker through the paces virtually.

