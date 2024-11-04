Eagles Add Former Vikings' Practice-Squader
PHILADELPHIA - Recently the Eagles have been taking a quick look at recent draft picks with some pedigree at the back end of the practice squad.
Two weeks ago it was nose tackle Siaki Ika, a 2023 third-round pick of Cleveland who played his college ball at LSU before finishing up at Baylor.
Ika was rotated out for offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, a 2023 fourth-round pick of the Washington Commanders out of Utah where Daniels was once a college teammate of injured Eagles’ punt returner Britain Covey.
Jeff Stoutland got a look at Daniels for a week and he was released to make room for rookie linebacker Dallas Gant.
Gant was an UDFA signing of Minnesota this spring and had been with the Vikings’ PS until Oct. 29 when he was released.
Gant is a 6-foot-2, 224-pound off-ball LB who was a big-time recruit to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan State. He spent the first four years of his college career in Columbus before returning home to Toledo where he developed into an All-Mac player.
The Eagles did not have any off-ball LBs on their practice entering a week where Ben VanSumeren will start in the concussion protocol.
VanSumeren has been contributing in all three phases as perhaps Philadelphia’s best special teams player, a backup LB, and at fullback.
If VanSumeren is unavailable this week the Eagles have four ILBs to lean on from the 53-man roster. Starters Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun are playing at a very high level and are backed up by veteran Oren Burks and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Gant, 24, adds a much-needed body to practice.
