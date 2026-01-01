With Two Seed Out Of Their Control, Resting Starters is Best Move For Eagles

Two weeks ago, Jordan Mailata said in the visitor’s locker room at Northwest Stadium that some rest would be a good thing. Now, it has arrived, with Nick Sirianni saying on Wednesday that many of his starters will sit for Week 18’s home game against the Washington Commanders.

“It’s 100 percent the smart move,” said the Eagles’ left tackle.

The NFL scheduled this finale with the hopes it would mean something in terms of the playoff picture after they met in the NFC championship last January. Washington, though, has taken a big step backward and enters at 4-12, long since eliminated from the playoffs.

“This game doesn’t have the magnitude that we hoped it would have when the schedule came out,” said Commanders’ coach Dan Quinn. “At the same time, we also recognize it’s an important opportunity for a lot of guys on our roster.”

The Eagles(11-5 and champions of the NFC East) can still get the two seed but need a win and a Bears loss at home to the Lions on Sunday. Both games will begin at 4:25.

“That’s out of our control (because) we need the Bears to lose,” said Mailata. “All I care about is getting the win for us. That’s all I care about. We can’t control (what the Bears do). We just gotta get that win. And however the cards fall, that’s (what it is).”

Cold Eagles Rookie Get Start?

Eagles sixth-round draft pick Cameron Williams loosens up before a rookie minicamp practice. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Washington will likely start third-string Josh Johnson at quarterback with top backup Marcus Mariota still suffering from a quad injury suffered in the Eagles’ 29-18 win over the Commanders two weeks ago. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil will likely miss the game, too, with an oblique injury.

Mailata and right guard Tyler Steen have been the only two Eagles linemen to play every game, which is a testament to how banged up that unit has been following a short offseason and various surgeries in the months after being so dominant in last year’s 18-3, Super Bowl-winning season.

“This is just one of those things where I think it’s the smartest move to do, longevity-wise," said Mailata, "but it’s not like we’re not going out there to win. I 100 percent have faith in the guys that are playing this week, and we’ll do everything to support them and make them feel confident heading into the game.”

Mailata and several other starters will dress, but they won’t get into the game unless an emergency arises.

“I tried to get in there, but they were pretty adamant about resting me this week,” he said. “When they told me I’d be dressing, I told them, ‘I’ll take that.’”

There might be a chance that rookie Cam Williams gets added to the 53-man roster, since the Eagles have an opening after releasing long snapper Charley Hughlett earlier in the weeks. Hughlett has since been signed to the practice squad and will, at least, be elevated for Sunday, if not added back to the roster again, which would beg the question: why was he released in the first place?

Williams could play in Mailata’s spot or even inside at guard, but it would be a good idea to get him some regular-season game reps if they think he can potentially be a long-term replacement for right tackle Lane Johnson or at least a solid reserve spot while continuing to develop.

Johnson is expected to miss his seventh straight game with an ankle injury but should return for the start of next week’s playoffs.

