Eagles Add Two To Practice Squad
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a pair of practice squad moves on Tuesday bringing in wide receiver Danny Gray and cornerback A.J. Woods.
To make room for the pair Philadelphia released receiver Griffin Hebert and linebacker Brandon Smith from the PS.
Gray, 25, was a 2022 third-round pick by San Francisco out of SMU in 2022. The 6-foot, 200-pounder was brought in for a workout by the Eagles last week.
A very speedy player, Gray ran a 4.33 40-yard dash in the lead-up to the draft that year.
Philadelphia has taken interest in former 49er third-round draft picks in recent years. GM Howie Roseman claimed running back Trey Sermon, a 2021 third-round pick of the 49ers, off waivers at the start of the 2022 season, and signed another San Francisco, 2022 third-rounder, RB Ty Davis-Price to a futures deal in February.
Sermon is currently in Indianapolis with former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Colts head coach Shane Steichen. Davis-Price was waived by Philadelphia in the initial cut down to 53 in August but brought back to the PS.
Woods went undrafted back in April and signed with Washington after playing five seasons at Pitt.
At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds Woods also brings speed to the table after running a 4.35 at the combine.
Smith is a lengthy linebacker who has a solid training camp this summer but missed some time with a concussion while Hebert has been ping-ponging in and out of the organization since first being signed late last season.
The Eagles are also losing sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon from the PS with the North Carolina State product having agreed to terms with the injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams, according to his agent Whitney Holtzman:
“Very excited my client C Dylan McMahon is headed to the Rams to sign with their active roster from the Eagles practice squad! Go Dylan!!”
MORE NFL: Eagles Lose Sixth-Round Draft Pick Off Practice Squad