Eagles Lose Sixth-Round Draft Pick Off Practice Squad
Dylan McMahon was with the Eagles for less than five months. Now, the team’s sixth-round pick last spring is property of the Los Angeles Rams after L.A. signed him to their 53-man roster off the Eagles’ practice squad on Tuesday.
McMahon was being groomed by Jeff Stoutland to become a backup interior lineman, mainly as a center, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster coming out of summer camp, which led to questions as to who would serve as the backup to starter Cam Jurgens.
That question was answered in the opener when the Eagles elevated veteran Nick Gates from the practice squad. McMahon was one of several members of the practice squad who did not make the trip to Brazil.
McMahon got the majoirty of backup center reps during training camp, however.
McMahon’s agent, Whitney Holtzman, confirmed the move on X, formerly known as Twitter, with this post: “Very excited my client C Dylan McMahon is headed to the Rams to sign with their active roster from the Eagles practice squad! Go Dylan!!”
The Rams were likely looking to add depth after losing starting guard Steve Avila in the opener with an MCL sprain that will sideline him an expected four to six weeks and Eagles offensive linemen stashed on the practice squad have been popular pickups before due to Stoutland and how he prepares every lineman on the team from starters to players on the PS.
McMahon, a North Carolina State product, was the 190th player taken overall, drawing some comparisons to former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who was taken 191 overall in 2011 and went on to a Hall of Fame career. Both were undersized as well, with McMahon checking in at 6-3, 298. Kelce was 6-3, 295.
Kelce became an immediate starter, though. McMahon still has to work in his getting bigger, stronger, and more technique-sound.
He will do that with the Rams, now.
