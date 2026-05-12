One Unique Fact About Every Team on the Eagles Schedule That Will Surprise You

The Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule is coming out this week, which is one of the most exciting aspects on the offseason schedule.

The schedule release isn't for everyone, but it's relieving to know when the Eagles are playing the opponents that were set in January. Knowing the dates and times are vital towards planning around the fall weekends, and scheduling those vital road trips surrounding by football.

With the NFL schedule being released, there are always some fun quirks that go with the opponents the Eagles are facing. Some teams they play frequently while other teams (and places) the Eagles haven't played in a while.

Here are some fun quirks about every team the Eagles face on their 2026 schedule.

Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles and Cowboys played on "Sunday Night Football" in 14 of the last 16 seasons dating back to 2009 (the 2021 and 2024 seasons were the only two years the Eagles and Cowboys didn't play on the NBC staple).

The 12-year streak of the Eagles playing the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" is the longest in the history of the prime-time series, dating to when "Sunday Night Football" debuted on NBC in 2006.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders lead the all-time series 91-88-8, but the Eagles were significantly behind Washington in this series at the turn of the century.

The Eagles are 32-20 against the Commanders since 2000, significantly closing the gap on their record against the Commanders. A sweep in 2026 will get the Eagles to within one game of Washington.

New York Giants

The Eagles lead the all-time series with a 96-89-2 record, taking over the series lead in 2019 for the first time.

Philadelphia has owned the rivalry with New York this century, going 38-18 against the Ginats since 2000 (including regular season and playoffs).

Arizona Cardinals (away)

The Eagles and Cardinals used to be NFC East rivals, but Philadelphia is only 5-8 against Arizona since 2002 (including playoffs).

The Eagles are 1-4 against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium -- and 1-5 overall as they lost Super Bowl LVII there. The Cardinals lead the series with a 61-57-5 record.

Carolina Panthers (home)

The Eagles lead the series with a 9-5 record (including playoffs), including a 5-3 record at Lincoln Financial Field. This is the first time the Eagles play the Panthers on consecutive occasions at home since 2012 and 2014.

Philadelphia plays Carolina because the Panthers finished first in the NFC South and the Eagles finished first in the NFC East.

Chicago Bears (away)

The Eagles are heading to Soldier Field for the first time since the 2022 season, and haven't lost in Soldier Field since 2010.

Philadelphia plays Chicago because the Bears finished first in the NFC North and the Eagles finished first in the NFC East.

Houston Texans (home)

The Eagles have never lost to the Texans, going 6-0 against them all-time. The Texans are the only NFL franchise the Eagles have never lost to.

This is the first time the Eagles have hosted the Texans since 2018.

Indianapolis Colts (home)

The Colts are visiting Philadelphia for just the third time since 2002, and haven't beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia since 2002. The Eagles haven't lost to the Colts since 2006 and have an 11-10 record in the series.

Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

The Eagles haven't played the Jaguars in Jacksonville since 2010 as the last time the Eagles were the road team in the series the two teams squared off in London.

The Eagles are just 1-3 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Los Angeles Rams (home)

The Eagles are 10-1 in their last 11 games against the Rams (including playoffs) while Nick Sirianni is 4-0 against Sean McVay in his career.

Pittsburgh Steelers (home)

The Eagles are playing the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field for the second time in three years due to the NFL adding the 17th game. In the schedule rotation, the first place team in the NFC East plays the first place team in the AFC North in 2026.

The Steelers haven't beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia since 1965, as the Eagles have won 11 straight games at home in the series.

San Francisco 49ers (away)

This is the first time the Eagles will play at Levi's Stadium since 2020, and just the third time overall. The Eagles are 1-1 against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium are 5-2 against the 49ers on the road since 2000.

Jalen Hurts has never started a game in Levi's Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks (home)

The Eagles are 0-8 in their last eight meetings against the Seahawks, as they haven't won a game in the series since 2008.

Philadelphia hasn't won a home game against Seattle since 1989, losing seven straight games to the Seahawks at home (including playoffs).

Tennessee Titans (away)

The Eagles have never beaten the Titans since they moved to Nashville, going 0-3 in Nissan Stadium. This is the Eagles' first time playing against the Titans on the road since 2018.

The last time the Eagles beat the Titans/Oilers franchise on the road? 1991 when the Titans were the Houston Oilers.