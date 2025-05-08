Eagles' AJ Brown Wants To Make Feelings About Philly Clear
Over the last few months you've probably seen some wild trade speculation involving wide receiver AJ Brown.
There was times during the 2024 season in which he was frustrated with the way the offense was rolling and made his opinions known. His former head coach with the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel, took over the New England Patriots job and immediately speculation started popping up left and right.
A deal never really made sense. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl win and have one of the best receivers in the game signed through the 2029 season. There really wasn't any financial incentive to make a move. A lot of speculation seemingly stemmed from some thinking he was unhappy and the Patriots have been an easy target for speculation.
But, that doesn't seem to be the case. Brown even was honored with the inaugural "Making a Better Philly Changemaker Award" this week by Mayor Cherelle Parker.
He opened up afterward and was clear with his love for Philadelphia, as transcribed by NBC10 Philadelphia's Hayden Mitman.
"For me, it's just about showing the love that I have in my heart," Brown said about the award. "Growing up, I always wanted someone to come back and just, show us the way and lead us. But, unfortunately we didn't really have that. So, I said 'if I make it to the NFL, or whatever I do, I'm going to give back to the community...Philly has become my home and I'm proud to say that."
It really doesn't get much more clear than that.
