Eagles All-Pro Has Strong Warning For Opponents
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl this past season and one of the reasons why was because the team boasted the best defense in the National Football League.
There have been some changes this offseason, but there's still plenty of talent in the organization. So much so that 2024 First-Team All-Pro Zack Baun actually said that he thinks the defense is "miles ahead" than this point last year while joining Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship on the "Exciting Mics" podcast.
"For me, it's always been personal," Baun said about his motivation. "Like a competitor, I'm driven internally to just be the best at whatever I'm trying to do. Obviously, watching tape from last year. I had like 150 tackles or whatever but I'm like, 'But I missed 29 of them. I could have had this, or I dropped this, or I could've punched out the ball here.' There's always stuff to get better at. I think we have a lot to do as a defense. That was all of our first year in that scheme. Like what are we going to do next year. Already, I feel like we're miles ahead of where we were last year at this time.
Now, that should be a scary thought to opposing teams. The Eagles already had the best defense in the league last year with Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and now the returners just have another year under their belt plus some exciting new guys, like linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
