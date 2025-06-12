Eagles Emerging As Legitimate Contender For Superstar
One thing that is true about the Philadelphia Eagles is that they are always mentioned in some capacity when any star player becomes available.
Philadelphia boasts an aggressive front office led by Howie Roseman and seemingly never gets complacent. Even look at this offseason. Philadelphia won the Super Bowl in February and started tinkering with the roster almost immediately afterward. Some of the moves were out of necessity after losing key pieces in free agency, but the Eagles have been aggressive and look like a team ready to contend again.
Recently, there's been some more chatter about another guy the Eagles could target. The Green Bay Packers moved on from 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander over the last few days and speculation has picked up about Philadelphia swooping in and getting him back to his superstar form from a few years ago.
Alexander has dealt with injuries which limited him to 14 total games over the last two years.
It's one thing when someone just speculates about an idea and something completely different when an insider talks about the possibility. ESPN insiderJeremy Fowler joined 97.5 The Fanatic with John Kincade and Andrew Salciunas and said he has Philadelphia on his radar for Alexander.
"Talking to people that have been around him or close to him, they believe loyalty is important to him, connection is important to him," Fowler said. "That’s why I do have the Eagles on my radar with defensive backs coach, Christian Parker, who was with him in Green Bay. They had successful years together."
Now, this is interesting. Fowler is one of the top insiders in the game. If he thinks the Eagles have a chance at the two-time All-Pro, then there is legitimacy to that idea.