Eagles All-Pro Named 'Dream' Free Agent Target For Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles' front office is going to have a lot of work to do this offseason but there may not be a better front office in football right now.
Philadelphia has built a juggernaut of a roster and success in free agency is a big reason why. The Eagles surely made a huge move by signing former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley. That was an expensive move that absolutely has paid off.
What makes the Eagles so good, though, is the fact that they have had a handful of smaller moves pay off in a huge way. For example, the Eagles signed Zack Baun last offseason to a cheap, one-year deal. He spent four years with the New Orleans Saints as a role player and then was named to the first-team All-Pro in his first season with Philadelphia. He was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award and now is heading to free agency again.
It would be great for the Eagles to bring him back and Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron called a reunion a "dream" free agent scenario for Philadelphia.
"Free-Agent Signing: LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles," Cameron said. "First-Round Draft Pick: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College. The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason. He parlayed that opportunity into the highest-graded season of his career (90.2) and a nomination for Defensive Player of the Year. Although Baun could earn a lucrative payday elsewhere, it may be best for both parties to find a way to facilitate a long-term deal. After all, as the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."
This is completely fair. Cameron made a list of one "dream" target for each team and Baun absolutely should be brought back. The Eagles had the best defense in football this year and Baun is one of the biggest reasons why.
