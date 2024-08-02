Eagles' All-Pro Offers Insight On Team's Top Pass-Rushing Options
PHILADELPHIA - Lane Johnson might be EF Hutton when it comes to dissecting pass-rushers.
The Eagles' All-Pro right tackle and potential future Hall of Famer has shut even the best down over the years, everyone from Von Miller and DeMarcus Lawrence to Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons.
So like the famed brokerage firm, when the 12-year veteran talks, people listen.
Philadelphia's pass rush, two years off a historic 70-sack season, has undergone a makeover with the proven Haason Reddick replaced by free-agent acquisition Bryce Huff.
Reddick produced 27 sacks over his two seasons in Philadelphia (30 1/2 if you include the playoffs), and was fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting during the team's 2022 Super Bowl season.
Despite that production, GM Howie Roseman attempted to thread the needle this offseason because of Reddick's contract demands, age, and history of playing major snaps by getting younger and more cost-effective with Huff, a player who produced top-tier pressure numbers as a part-time player for the New York Jets over the past two seasons.
Replacing Reddick will take a village, though, and the second part of the plan is projected improvement from 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith.
Smith's rookie season was underwhelming as he played through a troublesome shoulder issue. He's gained weight and strength in the offseason and gotten a procedure down on the shoulder that should help a shoulder he's called his baby. "Sometimes she works and sometimes she don't."
To date, Huff hasn't stood out much at training camp and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio set off some alarms when discussing the Eagles' big free-agent acquisition.
"I do think [Huff] has the talent to do what we want him to do," Fangio said. "It’s just he’s got to get familiar with doing it. So, it will be a work in progress. Does he look like he can do it today? No. I do think eventually he will."
Signs of that developed during Thursday night's practice at Lincoln Financial Field when Huff dropped as flat defender and nearly picked off Jalen Hurts. He's getting paid to affect the quarterback, however.
As for Smith, he's shown some very positive signs, especially when going agisnt backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson.
Neither has generated much of anything against Lane Johnson but that shouldn't be all that alarming because Johnson himself has been impressed.
With Huff, it's the speed that has stood out.
"Yeah, Bryce Huff, extremely explosive [when] making plays and his change of direction," Johnson said. "Get off the line [is impressive]. Speed is one of the best in the league."
Johnson has also noticed Smith's re-made body in Year 2 which has gone from 238 pounds to a more solid 245 while keeping the same kind of athletic profile that made Smith the No. 30 overall pick in 2023.
"Nolan came in obviously a few pounds bigger than what he was last year so he brings that physicality to even a greater degree this year," Johnson said. "I think the thing that pops off with Nolan is just effort every play. He is constantly chasing down guys from behind, making high-effort plays that few guys will make. So you can always win with guys like that."