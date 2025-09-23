Eagles Alter Travel Plans To Tampa For Week 4 Matchup With Buccaneers
It will be wheels up to Tampa on Friday, a day earlier than the Eagles usually travel for a Sunday game, as they try to acclimate to the heat leading up to the Week 4 matchup between two 3-0 teams, a team source confirmed on Monday.
It is expected to be in the low 90s on the west coast of Florida this weekend with humidity around 70 percent, and the Eagles are hoping to get a heat acclimation period by practicing in the elements on Saturday.
The Saturday session will not be any different than practices in Philadelphia or anywhere else on the road. It will be a standard walkthrough. The Eagles will practice in Philadelphia on Friday as usual and depart Friday evening.
Give them credit for trying something different, though the Eagles typically leave no stone unturned. They wore white uniforms on Sunday against the Rams because it was supposed to be hot, and it was.
Eagles Looking For Way To Win In Tampa
They are 1-4 in games at Raymond James Stadium dating back to Nick Sirianni’s first year in 2021, when they lost 28-22. It’s a scheduling oddity that the Eagles will play the Buccaneers for the sixth time in five years, with all the games being on the road.
It’s been that kind of schedule early on for the Eagles, however, beginning with their opener against the division rival Dallas Cowboys, followed by a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs, and an NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Rams.
The Eagles were so inept in Tampa last year that they trailed 24-0 midway through the second quarter in losing 33-16.
The last time Jalen Hurts lost was in Tampa last year. His numbers are frightening, with five touchdowns, five interceptions, and a lost fumble. Bucs coach Todd Bowles certainly seems to have an answer to whatever Hurts tries.
The Bucs are expected to have Chris Godwin available for the first time this season after an injury had him on the shelf to start the year, though future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans has a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him. Tampa could also get three-time All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs back.
Tampa has beaten three teams with a combined record of 1-8. They struggled to beat the winless Jets and one-win Falcons, needing late-game heroics.
The Eagles have beaten three teams with a combined record of 4-5. Two were in the playoffs last year – the Chiefs and Rams.
