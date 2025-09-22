Eagles Head Coach Responds To Jalen Hurts' Insinuation
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts started it, saying he believed the Eagles were playing not to lose in the first half against the Rams, and the offense needs to be aggressive, which it was in the comeback from a third-quarter, 19-point deficit to stun the Rams, 33-26, on Sunday.
It was quite the insinuation, so Nick Sirianni was asked about it during his Monday videoconference by Eagles on SI.
“We have to be in this mode of attacking, and that’s what our mindset was,” said the Eagles' head coach. “Obviously, the first half didn't play out that way for multiple different reasons. But I think that's, you guys can ask them, but I think that's what Jalen's saying there.
“I just saw our guys continue to fight over and over again. Now again, we have a lot to clean up. Like we can't play that way and win consistently. So, we got in there (Monday), that was the mood of the whole thing, right? And I told you guys this (Sunday). Yeah, we're going to celebrate like crazy on Sunday, but tomorrow we're going to tell each other the truth and get back at it. That’s what (Monday) was all about.”
Jalen Hurts turns up aggression
Hurts will speak to the media on Wednesday.
The quarterback threw his first three touchdown passes of the season in the win. Four of their top five longest plays of the day came in the second half.
They were:
-A 38-yard completion to A.J. Brown in the third quarter.
-A 33-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert, that came right after the 38-yard completion to Brown.
-A 25-yard reception from Brown in the fourth quarter.
-A 23-yard catch from Brown, also in the fourth quarter.
Hurts was shown a couple of times by TV cameras having an animated discussion with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, leading to some far-fetched speculation by 94WIP that Hurts was calling the play. Sirianni laughed when asked about that on Monday.
“Kevin called the plays (Sunday) in that second half,” he said. “Kevin called the plays. Kevin will continue to call the plays.”
In the middle of that answer Sirianni said much he loves the communication between Hurts and his OC.
“Jalen does a great job of communicating,” he said. “Jalen sees the field really, really, well. He can come back and tell you what happened without even looking at the picture. Then you look at the picture like, ‘Yeah, this, that's exactly what happened’.
“Jalen has a great feel for how that's going. So, there's communication, right? There's talk through it, everything like that.”
