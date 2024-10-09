‘High Hopes’ For Returning Eagles Player
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles started the practice window for safety Sydney Brown earlier this week, nine months after the promising second-year player tore his ACL in a Week 18 game at the New York Giants.
Philadelphia already has an open 53-man roster spot after releasing veteran linebacker Devin White on Tuesday. Brown is the obvious addition if ready and the Eagles will be gauging that this week at practice.
“Window's open as you know and we're going to see how he does and how he looks,” head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, we feel like he's ready to start going because our trainers and our doctors have said he's ready.
“It's time to go.”
Brown has been rehabbing and taking mental reps since the spring. He has often been seen sprinting on a side field before standing behind the defense during team drills to stay engaged.
“Sydney has, man, has he attacked this with such a positive attitude,” Sirianni said. “You talk about a guy who is obsessed with getting better and obsessed with the game of football, that's Sydney.”
When cleared Brown is sure to be a key component for Michael Clay’s coverage units on special teams and the top backup at safety behind Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also has noted how Brown handled slot work during his rookie season and could be more apt to use a big nickel defense.
“We'll see where he is as we go,” said Sirianni. “Obviously, you guys know he's practicing and we'll see how he looks. But he's looked good on the side there but now it's a little different because you're changing direction with bodies around and all those different things.”’
Whether it’s this week against Cleveland, Week 7 in a return to MetLife Stadium or somewhere down the line, the Eagles will welcome back Brown with open arms.
“We'll see where he is but excited that he is at least back on that field because we have a lot of high hopes for Sydney," Sirianni said.
