'High Hopes' For Returning Eagles Player

Eagles second-year safety Sydney Brown is on the cusp of returning from a torn ACL.

John McMullen

Eagles Sydney Brown
Eagles Sydney Brown / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles started the practice window for safety Sydney Brown earlier this week, nine months after the promising second-year player tore his ACL in a Week 18 game at the New York Giants.

Philadelphia already has an open 53-man roster spot after releasing veteran linebacker Devin White on Tuesday. Brown is the obvious addition if ready and the Eagles will be gauging that this week at practice.

“Window's open as you know and we're going to see how he does and how he looks,” head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, we feel like he's ready to start going because our trainers and our doctors have said he's ready. 

“It's time to go.”

Brown has been rehabbing and taking mental reps since the spring. He has often been seen sprinting on a side field before standing behind the defense during team drills to stay engaged.

“Sydney has, man, has he attacked this with such a positive attitude,” Sirianni said. “You talk about a guy who is obsessed with getting better and obsessed with the game of football, that's Sydney.”

When cleared Brown is sure to be a key component for Michael Clay’s coverage units on special teams and the top backup at safety behind Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also has noted how Brown handled slot work during his rookie season and could be more apt to use a big nickel defense.

“We'll see where he is as we go,” said Sirianni. “Obviously, you guys know he's practicing and we'll see how he looks. But he's looked good on the side there but now it's a little different because you're changing direction with bodies around and all those different things.”’

Whether it’s this week against Cleveland, Week 7 in a return to MetLife Stadium or somewhere down the line, the Eagles will welcome back Brown with open arms.

“We'll see where he is but excited that he is at least back on that field because we have a lot of high hopes for Sydney," Sirianni said.

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

