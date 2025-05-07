Eagles And Star TE Agree On Reworked Deal
After an offseason of uncertainty, the Eagles and star tight end Dallas Goedert have agreed on a reworked contract that will keep the eight-year veteran in Philadelphia for the 2025 season, according to a league source.
Concerned with what is expected to be a flurry of big-money extensions for younger stars in the coming months, the Eagles considered trade offers for Goedert, 30, through the offseason and draft.
The belief was that the Eagles wanted a fourth-round pick for the productive veteran, which could have translated to future years.
Ultimately, the coaching staff wanted Goedert to return, and the player himself decided Philadelphia would be the best fit.
Goedert is coming off a tremendous postseason run with 17 receptions for a team-high 215 yards and a touchdown through the run to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Since taking over as Philadelphia’s TE1 in 2021, the South Dakota State product ranks sixth among the league’s tight ends with 2,620 yards and third in yards per reception at 12.4 over that span.
Once the Eagles didn’t trade Goedert during last month’s draft and also never selected a potential successor, both sides came to the conclusion that running things back would make the most sense.
“Dallas is a heck of a player, a heck of a person,” general manager Howie Roseman said when asked about Goedert’s future after Day 3 of the draft. “Certainly don’t want to do anything publicly where we’re discussing anyone’s business, but I have so much respect for him.
“Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team.”
Goedert was set to earn $14.25 million in the final year of a four-year, $57 million contract he signed in November 2021, but all the guaranteed money was exhausted. Neither side wanted to keep that status quo, with the Eagles wanting some cap relief and Goedert more guarantees. The new deal is for $10M with the possibility of earning another $1M in incentives.
The one persistent knock on Goedert was that he missed 17 games to injury over his last four seasons. That said, his presence as one of the NFL's best two-way tight ends is very important for what is again expected to be a run-heavy offense.
The Eagles did sign tight ends Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson to one-year deals in free agency but those moves were more about pushing Grant Calcaterra for the TE2/3 roles.