Eagles Announce Coaching Promotions; Begin Roster Churn

The Eagles reported to training camp on Tuesday and used the official start of summer work to confirm tweaks to Nick Sirianni's coaching staff, including five promotions and an addition.

The highest-profile move was known since the spring when marquee free-agent signing Haason Reddick let the cat out of the bag when asked about his average day by Eagles Today during OTAs.

The star pass rusher confirmed that he and fellow SAM linebackers Patrick Johnson and Kyron Johnson were in position meetings that included the traditional defensive ends which were led by Jeremiah Washburn.

Washburn was officially designated as the defensive ends/outside linebackers coach after serving in a dual role that encompassed both scouting and coaching over the prior two years (director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant).

Tracy Rocker handled the entire defensive line last season and now teaches the interior defensive linemen on a day-to-day basis.

Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson was also given the title of defensive passing game coordinator.

Other promotions include former NFL quarterback Alex Tanney being bumped up from quality control to assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant where he’ll be working under current QB coach Brian Johnson.

Eric Dickerson, who had been working as a defensive assistant, flips sides of the football to take over the offensive QC job.

Finally, Sirianni's former assistant Tyler Scudder is now a defensive assistant, and Scott Kaniecki, who had been working in personnel with the Cleveland Browns, joins the staff as the administrative assistant to Sirianni.

The Eagles also made some minor roster moves, bringing in defensive tackle Kobe Smith as a replacement for the 345-pound Noah Elliss, an undrafted free agent out of Idaho who was waived with a non-football injury designation.

Philadelphia also waived receiver Josh Hammond and will be signing tight end Jaedan Graham, according to his agent Sean Stellato.

Graham was an all-Ivy League tight end at Yale, who signed as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta and has been with the Falcons for parts of four seasons, recording nine receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

ED KRACZ'S EARLY 53-MAN ROSTER PROJECTION

Philadelphia Eagles Roster Projection: Heavy at Linebacker, a ...

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen