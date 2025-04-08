Eagles Today

Eagles Are Interested In 'Toolsy' Georgia DL

Philadelphia is again interested in a Georgia defender. This time it's versatile defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

John McMullen

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (DL19) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (DL19) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles continue to place a heavy emphasis on the defensive front during their pre-draft due diligence.

The latest report of a top-30 visit comes from a familiar source on defense for Philadelphia over the past few years: the University of Georgia.

The Eagles have done their homework on versatile and toolsy Bulldogs' defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, an athletic fast-riser who’s drawing a lot of attention with just over two weeks before the draft.

According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Ingram-Dawkins is visiting with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons this week. He’s already met with the Eagles, New Orleans, Carolina, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Buffalo.

At 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins stood out in drills that identify explosiveness like his 36-inch vertical leap, and 10-4 broad jump, the best of any projected DT in this draft class. 

Ingram-Dawkins has inside/outside versatility and some project him on the edge while others see him as a three-technique defensive tackle. 

Philadelphia has used top-30 visits on at least seven other defensive front players, including edge options Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, Nic Scourton of Texas A&M, Olwuafemi Oladejo of UCLA, Elijah Roberts of SMU, and Tyler Baron of Miami.

The Eagles have also met with interior players like South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders and Shemar Turner of Texas A&M.

The Eagles need help on the defensive front after losing DT Milton Williams and edge defender Josh Sweat to big-money deals in free agency, as well as DE Brandon Graham to retirement.

Philadelphia’s top-ranked defense last season had six different Georgia defenders: DT Jalen Carter, nose tackle Jordan Davis, edge Nolan Smith, Mike linebacker Nakobe Dean, backup cornerback Kelee Ringo, and reserve safety Lewis Cine. Also, the Eagles added edge Azeez Ojulari in free agency, making the UGA contingent seven deep.

Ingram-Dawkins is a traits-based prospect who is still learning the game and needs to refine his technique. He’s likely a Day 2 option for the Eagles and other teams interested. 

MORE NFL: Eagles Had Some Interest In College Basketball Player Turned TE

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News