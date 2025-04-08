Eagles Are Interested In 'Toolsy' Georgia DL
The Eagles continue to place a heavy emphasis on the defensive front during their pre-draft due diligence.
The latest report of a top-30 visit comes from a familiar source on defense for Philadelphia over the past few years: the University of Georgia.
The Eagles have done their homework on versatile and toolsy Bulldogs' defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, an athletic fast-riser who’s drawing a lot of attention with just over two weeks before the draft.
According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Ingram-Dawkins is visiting with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons this week. He’s already met with the Eagles, New Orleans, Carolina, Kansas City, San Francisco, and Buffalo.
At 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins stood out in drills that identify explosiveness like his 36-inch vertical leap, and 10-4 broad jump, the best of any projected DT in this draft class.
Ingram-Dawkins has inside/outside versatility and some project him on the edge while others see him as a three-technique defensive tackle.
Philadelphia has used top-30 visits on at least seven other defensive front players, including edge options Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, Nic Scourton of Texas A&M, Olwuafemi Oladejo of UCLA, Elijah Roberts of SMU, and Tyler Baron of Miami.
The Eagles have also met with interior players like South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders and Shemar Turner of Texas A&M.
The Eagles need help on the defensive front after losing DT Milton Williams and edge defender Josh Sweat to big-money deals in free agency, as well as DE Brandon Graham to retirement.
Philadelphia’s top-ranked defense last season had six different Georgia defenders: DT Jalen Carter, nose tackle Jordan Davis, edge Nolan Smith, Mike linebacker Nakobe Dean, backup cornerback Kelee Ringo, and reserve safety Lewis Cine. Also, the Eagles added edge Azeez Ojulari in free agency, making the UGA contingent seven deep.
Ingram-Dawkins is a traits-based prospect who is still learning the game and needs to refine his technique. He’s likely a Day 2 option for the Eagles and other teams interested.
MORE NFL: Eagles Had Some Interest In College Basketball Player Turned TE