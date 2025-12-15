Jalen Hurts Silences Noise, Eagles Rebound vs. Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column on Sunday in convincing fashion with a 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, some will look at this game and say that the Raiders are a team that the Eagles should beat. That’s true — but arguably could be the case with every team. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and has a good chunk of that team back. This Eagles team very well could go out and make another deep run this season, but they were cold entering the Week 15 contest and got back on track. It was needed. Over the last few weeks, especially, the Eagles have been under a microscope and criticized heavily.

If the Eagles win, they don’t do it pretty enough for some. When the Eagles lose, the sky falls for a week. It’s a cycle and one guy who has felt the heat this season is Jalen Hurts. Even before the season, the reigning Super Bowl MVP was the subject of some odd criticism and plenty of hot takes. That has continued throughout the season. But he was on against the Raiders. Hurts went 12-of-15 passing for 175 yards with three touchdowns. He also added 39 yards on the ground on seven carries before Tanner McKee subbed in with the game out of reach.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the filed after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It was a resilient performance and one that caught his teammate's attention. For example, Nakobe Dean talked about the signal-caller after the game and

"I wouldn't want another quarterback, to be honest," Dean said. "You see a guy that takes so much criticism in every aspect. Since he's been in the league, it seems like he's on top of the mountain one day in the public eye and in the next, they're trying to bury him. And you just see a guy that comes in with the same resolve, the same mindset each week to work and get better. To me, he can't do no wrong in my eyes. I don't care what nobody says."

It's been a long few weeks for the Eagles, and Hurts specifically. But there aren't many negative things people game say about the team's performance against the Raiders on Sunday.

Now, the focus turns to the Washington Commanders in Week 16 on the road on Saturday.

