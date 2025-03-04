Eagles Are Moving On From Another Veteran CB
The Eagles plan to be without both starting cornerbacks from their Super Bowl LVII team.
A day after it was revealed that Philadelphia will be releasing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay with a post-June 1 designation, the Eagles informed veteran CB James Bradberry that he will be released at the start of the new league year on March 12, according to an NFL source.
Bradberry’s release will also carry a post-June 1 designation, saving the Eagles $2.1 million against the 2025 salary cap when the calendar turns to June.
A second-team All-Pro player during the 2022-23 season, Bradberry regressed in the 2023-24 campaign and did not play this past season while serving as a veteran mentor for the secondary. Bradberry was praised for helping the young defensive backs by both secondary coach Christian Parker and cornerbacks coach Roy Anderson.
After the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City last month, Bradberry, 31, was celebrating with a big smile on his face, something he talked about a few days later.
“I’m gonna get a ring. I can always say I’m a Super Bowl champion,” Bradberry said. “I’m a part of it.”
Bradberry spent the entire season on injured reserve with Achilles and soleus injuries.
The Eagles originally signed Bradberry after he was released by the New York Giants before the 2022 season. He played at an exceedingly high level before a crucial holding penalty in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs spoiled the storybook ending in Super Bowl LVII.
However, even in defeat, Bradberry owned his mistake post-game showing off the professionalism that defined him in Philadelphia.
The 2023 season was not an exceptional one for Bradberry and the Eagles’ shifted gears by drafting two CBs in the top 40 picks of the 2024 draft, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
The writing was on the wall for Bradberry and the veteran lobbied to get a chance to play safety over the summer, mainly taking reps with the second-team defense before the injuries kicked in.
Bradberry plans to continue to play, although it won’t be in Philadelphia.
“I’m glad I got to experience the highs and the lows of being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Bradberry said. “And I’m gonna always cherish these moments that I have. I’m just thankful that it ended with a Super Bowl ring.”
Meanwhile, the future could include coaching after Parker and Anderson raved about Bradberry’s impact on the young defensive backs on the team.
"I have thought about coaching, but I know those guys put in a lot of hours," Bradberry smiled. "That's a whole another adjustment as a player. It's one thing to put in the hours as a player, and then get on the field, reap the benefits and the awards from all the hard work that you put in.
"I mean, I thought about coaching a little bit. We'll see."
