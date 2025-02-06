Eagles Today

Eagles Assistant Explains Unique Preparation For Chiefs' Travis Kelce

Eagles safeties coach Joe Kasper has been using Brent Celek all season to help Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson

John McMullen

Former Eagles TE Brent Celek with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship.
Former Eagles TE Brent Celek with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. / Ed Kracz/Philadelphia Eagles On SI
NEW ORLEANS - On the last open practice available to reporters before the Eagles left for Super Bowl LIX against the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, it seemed notable that Brent Celek was helping get starting safeties Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson prepared.

After all, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best postseason receivers in history and will be a big focus for Philadelphia’s No. 1 ranked defense.

Turns out it was just business as usual, according to Eagles’ safeties coach Joe Kasper.

“We actually do a period every Thursday with Brent because that’s when he’s kind of available to us in pre-practice,” Kasper told Philadelphia Eagles SI. 

Celek had an impressive 11-year NFL career for Philadelphia that ended after the 2017 Super Bowl season and is now on staff as a personnel consultant.

During his playing days, Celek was known as a savvy player who understood how to use his body to attack opposing defenses resulting in 398 career receptions for 4,998 yards.

Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson / John McMullen/Eagles on SI

“Brent’s done a great job. He’s helped in his career in a variety of different ways,” Kasper said. 

Kasper originally joined the Eagles as a defensive quality control coach in 2021 and 2022 before leaving to become the safeties coach on Vic Fangio’s staff in Miami for the 2023 season. When Fangio took over as the defensive coordinator with the Eagles this season he brought back Kasper with him in the same position.

One of a group of fast-rising young defensive coaches on Fangio’s staff, Kasper did agree that Celek’s presence is more meaningful this week

“I do agree though it’s nice that Brent does have great experience at that position,” Kasper said. “We’re going against a Hall of Fame-caliber player at that position so we’ll take advantage of that resource as long as we got it for sure."

And Celek has helped in multiple ways, according to Kasper.

“Brent’s awesome he’s helped us with block destruction stuff this year. … He’s lined up in the red zone stuff this year," Kasper said. "So we’ve relay taken full advantage of having Brent but this week it has been especially important.”

John McMullen
